Nicky Featherstone has revealed his Hartlepool United stay was never in doubt.

The midfielder, who divides opinion among the Pools fanbase, finally put pen to paper on a new deal at the Super 6 Stadium this week. It will be his sixth year at the club.

And with manager Craig Hignett at the helm, and the club appearing to be heading in the right direction, Featherstone was always keen to remain.

“I only ever thought I would sign the contract but it’s taken a little longer because I have been out of the country," said the player who has more than 200 appearances for Pools.

"We’ve got everything sorted now and I’m pleased.

"There was no doubt in my mind that I would be staying because I obviously really enjoy playing for the club. I like the management staff and the way things are set up here."

Hignett, who discussed his like of Featherstone at length last season, was a massive factor in the player committing his immediate future to Pools.

“I have worked under the gaffer before and really enjoyed that so it was a no-brainer for me really," he said.

“He’s got a style of football that I enjoy, it suits my game and it matches my philosophy and my beliefs about how it should be played.

“I think you saw that in my performances that I was enjoying playing for the Manager and that’s what I want to produce again next season.”