Hartlepool United's Nicke Kabamba celebrates after scoring their first goal during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Barnet at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 26th October 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

Kabamba came off the bench to net his first of the season at Stockport County in what would prove to be Craig Hignett’s final game in charge.

The 26-year-old then scored and grabbed an assist in Sweeney’s first match as caretaker at Aldershot Town before bagging a brace on Saturday against Barnet.

“I’ve got to score goals in my position or even provide, it was good to get on the scoresheet again,” Kabamba admitted.

“It’s been brilliant with Sweens. He’s just been saying ‘make sure you stay in between the sticks’ and I managed to do that and got my two goals!

“He was attack minded himself, scoring goals, and our training sessions are attack minded like you saw Saturday. We’ve scored goals in the last three games and been able to keep clean sheets so everyone is buzzing in the changing room.”

Kabamba has started three consecutive games for the first time since the opening week of the campaign as he looks to have put his early season injury troubles behind him.

“It’s just healthy competition,” he added.