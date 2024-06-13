Hartlepool United summer signing Luke Charman insists he'll be going "all-out" to return in the best shape possible ahead of pre-season
and live on Freeview channel 276
A criticism often levelled at Pools last season was a lack of fitness, with the side tending to fade in the second half of matches and winning just two midweek games all season.
Previous boss Kevin Phillips warned of the need for a rigorous pre-season and new manager Darren Sarll has continued in the same vein, outlining his plans for an intense first fortnight when the players return at the end of the month.
Sarll's style, which centres on a relentless press and all-action approach, will require Pools to be much fitter next season.
It will also be important for Pools to recruit players who can meet the robust demands of the new manager's brand of football, with Charman seemingly well-suited.
The 26-year-old, who was born in Durham and came through the ranks at Newcastle, is renowned as a tireless, hard-working forward who should help set the tone as Pools look to press from the front.
And the new man, who scored four goals in 27 games for Fylde last season, is already working hard to ensure he meets Sarll's demands when the squad return towards the end of June.
"I've already got a couple of weeks training in me," he told the club website.
"The last three-and-a-half weeks or so, until we're back in, that'll just be all-out, two, three sessions of running a week and making sure I'm ready so that I'm fit and firing and ready to go."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.