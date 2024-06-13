Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New Hartlepool United attacker Luke Charman says he is going "all-out" to help him make a fast start to his Pools career.

A criticism often levelled at Pools last season was a lack of fitness, with the side tending to fade in the second half of matches and winning just two midweek games all season.

Previous boss Kevin Phillips warned of the need for a rigorous pre-season and new manager Darren Sarll has continued in the same vein, outlining his plans for an intense first fortnight when the players return at the end of the month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarll's style, which centres on a relentless press and all-action approach, will require Pools to be much fitter next season.

The former Fylde forward is working hard this summer in a bid to return in the best possible condition.

It will also be important for Pools to recruit players who can meet the robust demands of the new manager's brand of football, with Charman seemingly well-suited.

The 26-year-old, who was born in Durham and came through the ranks at Newcastle, is renowned as a tireless, hard-working forward who should help set the tone as Pools look to press from the front.

And the new man, who scored four goals in 27 games for Fylde last season, is already working hard to ensure he meets Sarll's demands when the squad return towards the end of June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've already got a couple of weeks training in me," he told the club website.