Hartlepool United supporters look on at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Hartlepool United supporters end of season gallery: Were you at the Suit Direct Stadium against Colchester United

Hartlepool United may have ended their season with a defeat against Colchester United but Pools supporters continued to show their backing.

By Joe Ramage
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 1:51 pm

Home and away this season Pools have been backed by a loyal following with the Suit Direct Stadium averaging over 5,100 supporters this season.

And here we look back at some of the images from the final day of the 2021/22 campaign against Colchester.

Were you at the Suit Direct Stadium? Can you spot yourself in our latest Pools fan gallery?

1. Blue and White Army

Pools averaged over 5,100 supporters this season. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

2. Watching On

These Hartlepool United supporters watch on during the final game of the season with Colchester United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

3. Pools

Hartlepool United supporters enjoyed the sunshine on the final day of the season against Colchester United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

4. From Generation To Generation

Pools supporters young and old gave their backing this season. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Photo: Mark Fletcher

