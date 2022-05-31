The deadline for Pools supporters to secure their seat for a reduced price ends at midnight on Tuesday with the club revealing they have hit record breaking sales up to this stage.

Pools are gearing up for their second season back in the Football League having retained their EFL status comfortably this season with a 17th placed finish.

And despite their ongoing search for a new manager, having parted company with Graeme Lee, Pools supporters are set to turn out in their numbers once more next season with over 2,000 season tickets already sold ahead of the July 30 kick off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United supporters have already snapped up over 2,000 season tickets ahead of next season. Picture by FRANK REID

Pools averaged over 5,100 supporters at the Suit Direct Stadium this season and were regularly backed by a healthy following away from home.

Over 4,500 fans made the trip to Selhurst Park in February as Pools went up against Premier League side Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round while a sell-out crowd of over 7,500 packed into the Suit Direct Stadium for their EFL Trophy semi-final clash with Rotherham United.

Chief operating officer Stephen Hobin has acknowledged Pools’ fantastic support and admits the current trajectory of season ticket sales suggests another positive season of growth for the club.

"Having well surpassed 2,000 season tickets sold in the early bird window alone we are on track for another season of continued growth.