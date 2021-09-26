Hartlepool United supporters take the positives from 1-1 draw against Exeter City

It was the first time Pools had dropped points at Victoria Park this season and only the third time all year but the result kept them in the League Two play-off places after nine games.

Luke Molyneux scored his first Football League goal to open the scoring before Exeter’s Sam Nombe equalised.

The Pools winger reacted on Twitter following the match…

Hartlepool United's Luke Molyneux battles with Exeter City's Alex Hartridge during the Sky Bet League 2 match between Hartlepool United and Exeter City at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 25th September 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

@LukeMolyneux3: “Over the moon to get my first @EFL goal & thought the boys were brilliant today against a team you’d be surprised if they weren’t near the top of the table, unlucky to not get the 3 points in the end!”

And Pools fans had their say too…

@Davidjrj123: “Good point considering injuries but Fondop shouldn't have been anywhere near that pitch after about 55 minutes. It was pretty dismal to watch him play that badly with Goodwin and Cullen on the bench.”

@UTP1908: “Game was dying for subs and we made one and left the two attacking subs waiting on the bench.”

@paulkeay: “I’d have taken a point before hand with the players that are missing. I thought Exeter would be better than that but we had the better of that game. A really poor goal to concede though.”

@Danthom03: “Essentially half of our main team out and we still take a point against a good side. This is a good result, but needs to be followed by a win next week.”

@Mickyburns12: “Decent performance lads and a decent point earned, although I was expecting more from Exeter. If they are one of the better teams in the division then we've definitely nothing to fear. I'm getting more optimistic the more the season goes on. UTP.”

@AnthyoungAnth: “Sometimes you have to assess the game as it goes along, too much change could have ended a hard fought game without a point, so look at the positives.

@Yacker851: “Good point against a decent team considering our injuries.”

@Poolieboy1Les1: “Well done lads on a well earned point. If we didn't have certain players out it would have been an easy 3 points as Exeter weren't anything special. Keep it up lads.”

