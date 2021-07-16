Hartlepool United swoop for ex-Chesterfield midfielder and Sunderland youth Martin Smith

Smith, who started his career at Sunderland, has signed a permanent deal at The Vic, the length of which has not been revealed.

Smith has also played in Scotland and Northern Ireland with Kilmarnock and Coleraine respectively before joining Salford in 2019.

A move to Chesterfield followed and he was an unused substitute during Pools’ 3-1 victory against the Spirities at The Vic in May.

Martin Smith has signed for Hartlepool United. Picture by HUFC.

Pools boss Dave Challinor has revealed he has been tracking Smith for a number of years.

Challinor said: “Really pleased to get Martin in.

"He is someone we have spoken about for a number of years when assessing our midfield options.

"For someone who is still quite young, he has got plenty of experience, a local lad, knows the area well and you can tell he has really got that bit in between his teeth.

"He is willing to back himself and prove his place in the side.

“Quality on the ball is very good, he fits the profile we are looking for and sure he will be a good asset.”

He is the second signing of the summer following the arrival of defender Reagan Ogle to their squad.

Promotion heroes Gary Liddle, Nicky Featherstone, Jamie Sterry and Ben Killip have all signed new deals along with Timi Odusina and Mark Shelton.

Pools face a major summer revamp with the League Two campaign kicking off on August 7.

