Hartlepool United team news ahead of Aldershot Town trip
Hartlepool United will be hoping to have last Saturday’s match winner Jason Kennedy back in contention when they face Aldershot Town on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
Kennedy missed Wednesday night’s defeat at Stockport County with a virus but is expected to travel down to Aldershot today though he remains a doubt for a starting place.
The quick turnaround in matches and the fatigue caused by his illness may still see Kennedy rested for Antony Sweeney’s first game in charge as caretaker manager.
No other injured players are expected to return for United at the EBB Stadium. Myles Anderson (concussion) has been sidelined for seven weeks and counting with no return date set as of yet.
Luke Williams is back on the grass as he continues his recovery from a hyper-extended knee injury while Luke Molyneux is at least another month from returning. Zach Hemming has returned to parent club Middlesbrough while he recovers from a back injury.