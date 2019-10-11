Hartlepool United team news ahead of Aldershot Town trip

Hartlepool United will be hoping to have last Saturday’s match winner Jason Kennedy back in contention when they face Aldershot Town on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

By Dominic Scurr
Friday, 11th October 2019, 06:00 am
Updated Friday, 11th October 2019, 06:05 am
Hartlepool United's Jason Kennedy celebrates after scoring their second goal during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Yeovil Town at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 5th October 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Kennedy missed Wednesday night’s defeat at Stockport County with a virus but is expected to travel down to Aldershot today though he remains a doubt for a starting place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The quick turnaround in matches and the fatigue caused by his illness may still see Kennedy rested for Antony Sweeney’s first game in charge as caretaker manager.

No other injured players are expected to return for United at the EBB Stadium. Myles Anderson (concussion) has been sidelined for seven weeks and counting with no return date set as of yet.

Luke Williams is back on the grass as he continues his recovery from a hyper-extended knee injury while Luke Molyneux is at least another month from returning. Zach Hemming has returned to parent club Middlesbrough while he recovers from a back injury.