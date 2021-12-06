Pools will host the Championship side at the Suit Direct Stadium in the third round of the competition after Lewis Fiorini’s own goal handed them a 1-0 victory over Lincoln City in Graeme Lee’s first game in charge of the club on Saturday.

The tie with Neil Critchley’s side will take place on the weekend of January 7-10, 2022.

Blackpool are currently 15th in the Championship table following their promotion from League One last season.

Hartlepool United booked their spot in the third round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over League One side Lincoln City (Credit: Mark Fletcher)

The last time the two sides met came in March 2017 at Bloomfield Road when goals from Bright Osayi-Samuel and Kyle Vassell handed the Seasiders all three points in League Two.

Should Pools win their third round tie they will bank £82,000 to add to the £56,629 already accrued in the competition from victories over Wycombe Wanderers and Lincoln.

Pools reached this stage of the competition in 2020 when goals from Rob Hall, Shandon Baptiste, Tariqe Fosu-Henry and a Matty Taylor penalty cancelled out Mark Kitching’s opener as Dave Challinor’s side were beaten at Oxford United.

The last time Pools progressed beyond the third round came in 2009 where they came up against West Ham United at the Suit Direct Stadium and goals from Valon Behrami and a Mark Noble penalty ensured victory for Gianfranco Zola’s Premier League side.

Pools’ success in the competition means their League Two fixture against Carlisle United at Brunton Park, which was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 8, will now be rescheduled.

