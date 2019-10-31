Hartlepool United's Gime Toure could be sidelined for the upcoming matches (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

A minor operation means the Frenchman is a doubt for the upcoming matches against Notts County on Saturday (3pm kick-off) and Solihull Moors on Tuesday night (7:45pm kick-off).

Pools will continue to assess the situation with the 25-year-old forward, who has scored seven goals for Pools since his arrival from Sutton United in the summer.

Myles Anderson (concussion) is also a doubt though Luke Williams (knee) could be in contention for a place in for the upcoming games.

Luke Molyneux (foot) is the only certain absentee as he continues his rehabilitation process.

The club’s medical staff are satisfied with the youngster’s progress as he eyes a return to action within the next six weeks.

“Myles Anderson is back in full training but it might be slightly early for him to be in contention for games but he’s in full training after his concussion,” said caretaker manager Antony Sweeney.

“Luke Williams has had no issues since his last injury and has been in full training so he’ll start to come into contention for squad selections.