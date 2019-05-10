Hartlepool United transfer latest as contract talks drag on

Hartlepool United's out-of-contract players are being forced to play the waiting game as Pools weigh up their summer options.

Decisions had been expected this week on the future of Pools' first-team players, but talks between the club and players' representatives look set to drag on into next week.

Yesterday the Mail revealed Hartlepool have a battle on their hands to hang on to last season's top scorer Liam Noble.

The midfielder netted 13 goals for Pools last season and is attracting interest from the likes of Carlisle United, York City and Spennymoor, as well as clubs further down south.

Noble is one of a number of key first-team players who do not know their future for next season.

Nicky Featherstone made 45 appearances in what was his fifth season at the Super 6 Stadium. But, as things stand, the former Hull City man remains in the dark over his future.

Fresh from his second players' player of the year award, and 100th consecutive start for Pools, Scott Loach is also yet to discover his future, so too is Ryan Donaldson.

The likes of Carl Magnay, Lewis Hawkins, Conor Newton and Jake Cassidy are likely to be shown the door this summer with their contracts nearing an end.