Hartlepool United transfer latest as Craig Hignett sets deal deadline ahead of National League season

Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett hopes to have the majority of his first-team transfer business done before the club return for pre-season training.

Pools will be back at the club's Peterlee training base next month as they prepare for their third year in the fifth tier.

And Hignett is hopeful he will have the majority of his transfer work done by then, in order to give his players the best chance to adapt and settle.

"We would like to get things done sooner rather than later," he said.

"I would ideally like everyone in place for the first day of pre-season.

"But players play clubs off against each other to get the best deal for themselves. This type of thing happens all the time.

"What we have had to make sure is that if one player doesn't want to come, we have another lined up who does want to come.

"We are not going to be messed about by agents or by players this summer."