Hartlepool United transfer latest as next 72 hours crucial in talks for out-of-contract seven

The next 72 hours are set to be crucial in Hartlepool United's summer transfer planning.

Talks are still ongoing with SEVEN Pools players, five days after the club released their annual retained list.

Those discussions are set to come to a head this week, with a resolution on the horizon for the majority of that group.

Myles Anderson, Ryan Donaldson, Nicky Featherstone, Scott Loach, Carl Magnay, Liam Noble and Luke Williams are all out of contract, but are locked in talks about extending their stay at the Super 6 Stadium.

Budgetary constraints mean it is unlikely all of those named will remain for next season's push towards the National League play-offs, but manager Craig Hignett has expressed his interest in keeping all of the seven with uncertain futures.

Skipper Ryan Donaldson is likely to follow Gavan Holohan in penning a new deal at Pools, with the likes of Myles Anderson and Nicky Featherstone also expected to remain.

Donaldson, one of Pools' most consistent performers last season, is likely to be announced before the weekend.

Rumours circulating suggest Carl Magnay and Luke Williams, both with injury problems last season, will also be offered new terms, while discussions continue with Liam Noble and Scott Loach, who are both understood to be subject to interest from elsewhere, but have expressed their desire to stay at the Vic.