Hartlepool United transfer latest: Craig Hignett drops summer deal hint as move for experienced midfield duo ruled out

Manager Craig Hignett has dropped a big hint about the direction of his summer business at Hartlepool United.

Hignett failed with a number of deals to sign players before the closure of the National League registration deadline on March 28.

And he's revealed he will look to rekindle some of those deals, with Gateshead's squad believed to be a particular area of interest to Hignett.

"There are lots of players for us to target as we look to improve the squad and get us into a position where we can compete nearer the top of the table next term," he said.

"I had plenty of irons in the fire earlier this year and obviously we managed to get Fraser Kerr in to the club previously. There were other players we also tried to do deals for, but for one reason or another couldn't. We will look to revisit that in the summer."

Meanwhile, the Mail has learned that Hignett is unlikely to go back in for experienced midfield duo Gary Liddle and Jason Kennedy.

The Carlisle United pair are both out of contract at Brunton Park this summer, and have both been on Hignett's radar in the past.

The manager is understood to be looking elsewhere, though, as he bids to strengthen his squad, who finished 17th in the National League table, despite a last day win over Salford City.

Hignett came close to signing Liddle in the January transfer window, just before he was sacked in favour of Dave Jones.

Kennedy was a player who Hignett was desperate to take at the back end of the season, but Carlisle would not allow the player to sign for Pools for any longer than a one-month loan.

Pools preferred to the Teesside-based veteran, then recovering from a long-term injury, on a three-month deal.