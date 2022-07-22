Hartlepool United transfer news: Forward Mikael Ndjoli reacts after signing two-year deal

The forward joins after recent spells with Aldershot Town in the National League and Virginia Beach FC in the National Premier Soccer League.

The 24-year-old will wear the number 18 shirt.

The transfer is subject to international clearance.

Mikael Ndjoli pictured playing for Gillingham. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images).

Ndjoli said: “I'm a player that likes to express themselves.

"I want to get the fans excited and off their seats. As soon as my agent mentioned the move, it was a no brainer. I can't wait to get started."

Boss Paul Hartley said: “He can play anywhere along the front, he’s positive, plays with speed, really good in one-on-one situations. He’s versatile and still young so we are excited to work with him."

A Pools statement read: “A former youth player at Tottenham and Watford, Ndjoli came through the Brentford academy, scoring 20 goals in 24 matches for the U18 side.

"After leaving the Bees, Ndjoli joined Bournemouth and developed in the under 23's side. The forward was involved in the first team squad during a FA Cup fixture against Wigan.

“Loan spells at Kilmarnock, Gillingham, and Motherwell followed, and after leaving Dean Court permanently, Ndjoli joined Barrow in 2021.