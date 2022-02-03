Lee endured a busy transfer deadline day earlier this week when bringing in late arrivals Bryn Morris from Burton Albion and Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic, with Pools signing a total of seven players throughout the window.

Supporters had been hoping for a positive month after non-executive director Adrian Bevington declared the club were ‘very serious’ about their January ambitions following the appointment of Lee and his assistant manager Michael Nelson in early December.

Pools chairman Raj Singh has regularly suggested the club were ready to invest and manager Lee is delighted with the work which has been carried out over the last month.

Graeme Lee has been pleased with Hartlepool United's transfer business in January. Picture by FRANK REID

“From day one in interviews when speaking to the club they showed me their ambition and where they wanted to go and what they wanted to do in the window,” Lee told The Mail.

“It wasn’t one of them where just because we had money to spend we had to go and do it for the sake of it.

“It was about being patient and looking through what we actually needed, where we could strengthen and looking to build into next season as well and I think we’re all happy with what we did.

“It’s fantastic getting players in, it's now about getting that onto the pitch and getting that extra quality out there and that balance in the team,” Lee added.

“It’s good getting them in the door but now the hard work starts in the sense of making them players impact the team.”

Perhaps the standout signing of the window came with the arrival of striker Omar Bogle who joined following his exit from Doncaster Rovers.

Bogle, 29, agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the Suit Direct Stadium as Pools were able to convince a striker who has played at Championship level in recent years to buy into Lee’s project in League Two.

Alongside Bogle, Pools have made shrewd moves in the loan market with North East rivals Middlesbrough and Newcastle United in the arrivals of Isaac Fletcher and Joe White while they have also demonstrated a belief in their scouting process with the signing of Marcus Carver from non-league Southport.

While the club saw several exits over the month of January, the mood around the Suit Direct Stadium is buoyant heading into what is a huge occasion for the club in the FA Cup at Selhurst Park this weekend.

And club chief operating officer, Stephen Hobin, has praised Lee and the players for their efforts in recent weeks.

“I think the club has delivered. There’s obviously a lot of stuff going on off the field but Graeme and the lads have done tremendously well on the field as well, particularly in the cup competitions,” said Hobin.

“These are welcome distractions for us. But off the field, financially this is a massive help for us so long may it continue.”

