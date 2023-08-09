Hartlepool's 3-2 defeat at Barnet left Askey questioning one or two within his squad whilst suggesting he will need to make amends ‘whether that’s a change in personnel or whether people learn quickly.’

And with that in mind, we run through the latest from the Suit Direct Stadium.

What’s the latest on Hartlepool United’s transfer search?

John Askey remains keen to add to Hartlepool United's midfield ranks. Frank Reid / MI News & Sport

The defeat has done little to deter Askey from his desire of bringing further strength in depth into his squad – particularly in the midfield area.

Ahead of the trip to Barnet, the Hartlepool boss had hinted a midfielder would be at the top of his wish list after the addition of full-back Charlie Seaman from Doncaster Rovers.

Injuries to summer recruit Kieran Wallace and Oliver Finney meant Askey’s midfield trio pretty much picked itself at the Hive with Tom Crawford, Anthony Mancini and Callum Cooke handed starting spots and only Matt Dolan as an alternative on the bench – Dolan who has featured more as a centre-back in pre-season, however.

All three completed the full game at the Hive despite Askey feeling the need to change his system midway through the second half.

Callum Cooke was part of a midfield three for Hartlepool United against Barnet. Picture by FRANK REID

Wallace’s absence, in particular, is one being felt by Askey in that he feels short in the holding midfield role with Nicky Featherstone's exit from the club considered a blow.

But an alternative does not yet seem as though it is near for Askey with Pools, seemingly, having to wait to see if any options become available.

Askey has had the summer to assess the free agent market but, after the exit of Joe Grayson from his trial period – Grayson still to be confirmed elsewhere despite league interest, it has proved difficult to land any potential midfield target.

As it is, Askey may have to wait to see if any loan options become available now that teams are able to assess their squads in the Saturday-Tuesday nature of the season where some players may not be featuring as much as anticipated in pre-season.

Anthony Mancini made his Hartlepool United debut in the 3-2 defeat to Barnet. Picture by FRANK REID

How long is Kieran Wallace set to be out for?

Wallace broke his toe midway through pre-season but depending on the nature of the injury depends on how long the midfielder could be out for.

A guideline of four to six weeks is suggested, but that could also be extended to a number of months depending on the break.

Should Wallace fit into the four to six week protocol then the 28-year-old could return to action by the end of August based on the midfielder picking up the injury during the club’s training camp in Scotland.

Jordan Cook made his return to action in Hartlepool United's pre-season. Picture by FRANK REID

Elsewhere, Finney’s injury is not believed to be serious after Askey confirmed his return to training ahead of the trip to Barnet.

Finney made the trip to the Hive but did not feature in any fitness tests, unlike Kieran Burton and Brody Paterson who both were left out of the match day squad.

What about other targets?

Midfield remains the key priority for Askey given the shortage of options in that area of the field but the defeat at Barnet suggests Hartlepool may consider further defensive reinforcements.

Askey’s comments about players throwing the towel in and the need to learn quickly or risk being replaced serve as stark warning as to where his thinking is at.

Having been keen to downplay pre-season, the loss at Barnet will have allowed Askey to gain a greater understanding of his squad and where he thinks improvements can be made.

Hartlepool have yet to keep a clean sheet under Askey and with three of the starting back five at Barnet involved last season, another defender may not be out of the question.

Pools do have Burton available to use following his summer move from Scarborough but Askey may be inclined to target more experience in the heart of defence with Edon Pruti and Dan Dodds still fairly limited in their first team exposure at 21 and 22-years-old, respectively.

Again, however, Askey may be restricted by what becomes available over the coming weeks heading into the close of the EFL transfer window.

“We could do with another couple just to make the balance a little better,” said Askey.

“Sometimes players become available who you don’t expect to at this time. There’ll be one or two players who haven’t got anything and maybe we can get a bargain somewhere.”

What’s the latest on Jordan Cook?

Cook has yet to be handed a permanent deal with Hartlepool despite being able to return to full fitness and compete for the club in pre-season.

Cook came off the bench in the goalless draw with Blyth Spartans for his first appearance in over 18-months and went on to get some much-needed, and welcome, minutes under his belt thereafter.

But with the season now underway Askey has yet to hand Cook a contract with priorities, at the moment, laying elsewhere.

Cook continues to train with Hartlepool but with the 33-year-old now unable to get competitive game time without being registered, the striker may have to consider his options if he is to try and play regularly this season.