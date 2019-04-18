Hartlepool United transfer target Jon Mellish discusses his Gateshead future & links to Pools

Hartlepool United transfer target Jon Mellish has insisted that he will only think about his future when the season is finished.

The Gateshead and England ‘C’ defender has been the subject of interest from a number of clubs within the EFL and National League.

But the 21-year-old centre-back wants to focus on ending a positive season on a high, rather than discussing any possible move away from the International Stadium.

“I never think about it really,” explained Mellish.

“I play for Gateshead; I love playing for Gateshead and I don’t think about anything other than playing for Gateshead.

“If you do it can have an impact on your performance and that is the last thing I want to happen this close to the end of the season.

“But the season finishes next week and that will be when I start thinking about the future.

“You hear that different clubs are linked, and the Football League is where any player at our level wants to be.

“But I just want to get the job done with Gateshead over the next week or so and then I will see what lies ahead.”

Mellish has enjoyed a successful first full season in Gateshead’s first-team.

He has made 45 appearances for the Heed and received a maiden call-up to Paul Fairclough’s England ‘C’ squad.

He has been a key reason why Ben Clark’s side have put in a surprising challenge for the National League play-offs and Mellish admitted that he will look back on the season with great satisfaction.

He said: “It’s been a brilliant season for me personally.

“I just wanted to play as many games as possible and I have played in almost every league game. That was way beyond my expectations to be honest.

“I came into the season not knowing what to expect from the team and for myself.

“But I could tell, despite us having a small squad, that we would do well.

“Maybe I didn’t think it would go as well as it has, but I was confident.

“When you look at how much I have played, the England C call-ups and the amount of appearances I have made, I have to be happy with how the season has gone.”

Mellish credited former Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson as a major influence in his successful campaign.

The former Magpies centre-back has made a big impact on the south bank of the Tyne as he provided an experienced figurehead in a youthful Heed squad.

Mellish said: “I couldn’t really ask for a better partner to play alongside. Mike has been there and done it.

“He has played in the Premier League and the Europa League, so it would be silly not to try and learn from him.

“He has helped me massively this season on and off-the-pitch.

“He is always willing to take and give you advice so a few of the lads have done that, including myself.”