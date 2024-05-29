A first look at Hartlepool United’s new home and away kits:
Hartlepool United unveil new home and away kits with a nod to the town's history, culture and footballing heritage
By Robbie Stelling
Published 29th May 2024, 19:10 BST
Hartlepool United have unveil their new home and away kits with a nod to the town's history, culture and footballing heritage.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.