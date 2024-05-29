Hartlepool United have unveiled their new home and away kits.Hartlepool United have unveiled their new home and away kits.
Hartlepool United unveil new home and away kits with a nod to the town's history, culture and footballing heritage

By Robbie Stelling
Published 29th May 2024, 19:10 BST
A first look at Hartlepool United’s new home and away kits:

The new home kit is a modern take on a classic, harking back to some of the iconic strips from the late 90s.

1. Mani Dieseruvwe models the new home kit

The new home kit is a modern take on a classic, harking back to some of the iconic strips from the late 90s. Photo: Hartlepool United Football Club

The new away strip features a map of the town as well as the iconic ship's wheel.

2. The new away kit

The new away strip features a map of the town as well as the iconic ship's wheel. Photo: Hartlepool United Football Club

