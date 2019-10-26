Hartlepool United v Barnet LIVE: Team news, previews, match updates, action and reaction from Victoria Park
Hartlepool United host Barnet in the National League this afternoon at Victoria Park (3pm kick-off).
Pools go into the game in reasonable form with just one defeat in their last six games and back to back wins since Antony Sweeney took caretaker charge just over a fortnight ago.
Last time out at The Vic they edged past a spirited Brackley side in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round thanks to a deflected Ryan Donaldson strike. The performance wasn’t the best but it was job done.
Now, Sweeney will be hoping for a performance as well as a result though he’d still certainly take just the latter. Stay up to date with events as they unfold this afternoon by refreshing the page and scrolling through our live blog...