Hartlepool United v Barnet LIVE: Team news, previews, match updates, action and reaction from Victoria Park

Hartlepool United host Barnet in the National League this afternoon at Victoria Park (3pm kick-off).

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 11:45 am
Hartlepool United v Barnet

Pools go into the game in reasonable form with just one defeat in their last six games and back to back wins since Antony Sweeney took caretaker charge just over a fortnight ago.

Last time out at The Vic they edged past a spirited Brackley side in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round thanks to a deflected Ryan Donaldson strike. The performance wasn’t the best but it was job done.

Now, Sweeney will be hoping for a performance as well as a result though he’d still certainly take just the latter. Stay up to date with events as they unfold this afternoon by refreshing the page and scrolling through our live blog...