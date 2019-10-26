Hartlepool United v Barnet

Pools go into the game in reasonable form with just one defeat in their last six games and back to back wins since Antony Sweeney took caretaker charge just over a fortnight ago.

Last time out at The Vic they edged past a spirited Brackley side in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round thanks to a deflected Ryan Donaldson strike. The performance wasn’t the best but it was job done.