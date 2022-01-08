Pools are looking for a spot in round four for the first time since 2009 where they came up against West Ham United of the Premier League.

Graeme Lee’s side know what it takes to overcome the odds in cup competitions this season having beaten a total of four League One sides across both the FA Cup and the Papa John’s Trophy.

Pools saw off Wycombe Wanderers and Lincoln City away from home to reach the third round of the FA Cup where they will test themselves against Championship opposition in Blackpool.

Neil Critchley’s side arrive sitting 12th in the table upon their return to the Championship and are sure to pose a stern test for Lee’s men.

And here is how Pools line-up for their match with the Seasiders at the Suit Direct Stadium.

1. Ben Killip Killip continues in goal following Jonathan Mitchell's contract discussions. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry Sterry overcomes a rib injury to start this afternoon. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Neill Byrne Byrne captained the side in midweek and retains his spot in the Pools defence. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Gary Liddle Liddle returns to the Pools line-up after sitting out the midweek win over Bolton Wanderers. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales