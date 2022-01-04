Hartlepool United v Bolton Wanderers LIVE: Team news from the Suit Direct Stadium ahead of Papa John's Trophy third round clash
Hartlepool United take a break from League Two action tonight as they welcome League One side Bolton Wanderers to the Suit Direct Stadium in the Papa John’s Trophy.
Pools have been in indifferent form in the league in recent weeks so may well be pleased to turn their attention to cup action with a place in the quarter finals of the EFL Trophy up for grabs against Ian Evatt’s side.
Graeme Lee’s Pools tenure began with a resounding win over Sheffield Wednesday in the previous round of the competition where goals from midfielder Mark Shelton, a Jaden Brown own goal and a third from the now departed Will Goodwin completed a 3-0 success at Hillsborough.
And Pools face another League One side here this evening in Bolton who edged past Fleetwood Town in round two.
Pools boss Lee is no stranger to the EFL Trophy having lifted the title as a player with Doncaster Rovers where he scored an extra time winner against Bristol Rovers in 2007.
And Lee still considers that success at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium as one of the highlights of his career.
“It’s an incentive [to get to Wembley]. I’ve got a good squad of players and I’ve already been looking at what players could go into that game,” Lee told The Mail.
“Looking at the team and what I've put down, there might be a few changes but it’s still exciting what I’m looking at on paper. We want to win the game.
“It’s one of the highlights of my career is winning that trophy, so each game we go into we want to win.”
Meanwhile Lee has admitted he wants to see his side progress in the transfer market this month.
It comes after the disappointing news of Tyler Burey returning to parent club Millwall following the New Year’s Day stalemate with Oldham Athletic.
“Unfortunately Millwall told us [Friday] they would be calling him back,” Lee said on Burey.
“We wanted to keep him, tried to, but they are low on numbers and wanted to take him back and assess the situation.
"If it changes in the next few weeks, can we bring him back? Hopefully they will keep us updated with the situation over the next few weeks."
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.
Hartlepool United v Bolton Wanderers LIVE: Team news and updates from round three of the Papa John’s Trophy at the Suit Direct Stadium
Last updated: Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 18:13
- Graeme Lee looking to emulate EFL Trophy success
- Hartlepool United looking to claim second successive League One scalp
- Graeme Lee discusses transfer pressure
- Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Jones, Odusina, Byrne, Francis-Angol, Crawford, Smith, Daly, Olomola, Grey, Molyneux
And Ian Evatt has named his starting XI including a debut for new signing Dion Charles
Graeme Lee has named his starting XI for the Papa John’s Trophy clash with Bolton Wanderers and there are eight changes from Saturday’s League Two draw with Oldham Athletic
𝙇𝙚𝙚 𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙘𝙪𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙨𝙛𝙚𝙧 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙪𝙧𝙚
Graeme Lee has admitted he does not feel under pressure to bring players in this month but believes the club want to show they are ambitious in the transfer market.
The Pools boss is yet to make a signing in the opening days of the transfer window but will perhaps now feel the need to after the news of loan strikers Will Goodwin and Tyler Burey returning to their parent clubs over the weekend.
“I think it’s just as a club we want to show that we’re ambitious and that we want to move forward,” he explained to The Mail.
“But like I keep saying all of the time, if we’re going to bring players in we’re going to bring players in who are going to improve us on the pitch. So it’s about bringing the right players in.
“The lads at the moment are giving everything they can on the pitch and giving everything on the training field which is fantastic,” Lee added.
“So we just want to try and add to that and bring the right personalities, not just the right players but lads who are going to impact the changing room in a positive way as well.”
Lee added on Burey: “Unfortunately Millwall told us [Friday] they would be calling him back.
“We wanted to keep him, tried to, but they are low on numbers and wanted to take him back and assess the situation.
“If it changes in the next few weeks, can we bring him back? Hopefully they will keep us updated with the situation over the next few weeks.”
“𝙄𝙩’𝙨 𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙝𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙡𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙢𝙮 𝙘𝙖𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙧"
Hartlepool United manager Graeme Lee has been reflecting on his success as a player in the EFL Trophy after scoring the winner in the competition back in 2007.
Lee is hoping he can enjoy a similar success in the competition as a manager with Pools as they host Bolton Wanderers this evening.
“It’s an incentive [to get to Wembley]. I’ve got a good squad of players and I’ve already been looking at what players could go into that game,” Lee told The Mail.
“Looking at the team and what I’ve put down, there might be a few changes but it’s still exciting what I’m looking at on paper. We want to win the game.
“It’s one of the highlights of my career is winning that trophy, so each game we go into we want to win. We’ve got two fantastic games to go into.”
Hello and welcome to tonight’s LIVE blog and a happy New Year to all of our readers here at the Hartlepool Mail.
Pools swap League Two for cup duty this evening as they return to the Papa John’s Trophy for what looks an intriguing tie against League One Bolton Wanderers here at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Pools handled business in round two against Sheffield Wednesday with a stunning win at Hillsborough last month and will be hoping to do similar here tonight.
Stay tuned to our blog throughout the evening for team news and all of the updates from the Suit Direct Stadium as Pools look to make it into the last eight of the competition.