Hartlepool United are in Papa John's Trophy action against Bolton Wanderers. Picture by FRANK REID

Pools have been in indifferent form in the league in recent weeks so may well be pleased to turn their attention to cup action with a place in the quarter finals of the EFL Trophy up for grabs against Ian Evatt’s side.

Graeme Lee’s Pools tenure began with a resounding win over Sheffield Wednesday in the previous round of the competition where goals from midfielder Mark Shelton, a Jaden Brown own goal and a third from the now departed Will Goodwin completed a 3-0 success at Hillsborough.

And Pools face another League One side here this evening in Bolton who edged past Fleetwood Town in round two.

Pools boss Lee is no stranger to the EFL Trophy having lifted the title as a player with Doncaster Rovers where he scored an extra time winner against Bristol Rovers in 2007.

And Lee still considers that success at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium as one of the highlights of his career.

“It’s an incentive [to get to Wembley]. I’ve got a good squad of players and I’ve already been looking at what players could go into that game,” Lee told The Mail.

“Looking at the team and what I've put down, there might be a few changes but it’s still exciting what I’m looking at on paper. We want to win the game.

“It’s one of the highlights of my career is winning that trophy, so each game we go into we want to win.”

Meanwhile Lee has admitted he wants to see his side progress in the transfer market this month.

It comes after the disappointing news of Tyler Burey returning to parent club Millwall following the New Year’s Day stalemate with Oldham Athletic.

“Unfortunately Millwall told us [Friday] they would be calling him back,” Lee said on Burey.

“We wanted to keep him, tried to, but they are low on numbers and wanted to take him back and assess the situation.

"If it changes in the next few weeks, can we bring him back? Hopefully they will keep us updated with the situation over the next few weeks."

