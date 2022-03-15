Hartlepool United host Bradford City at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Pools will be hoping for a rejuvenated performance after limping to a goalless draw with Leyton Orient at the weekend.

Graeme Lee’s side were flat throughout against the O’s with last week’s EFL Trophy semi-final defeat to Rotherham United still fresh in the mind.

Lee admitted it was a game he would rather forget as he looks forward to the visit of Mark Hughes’ Bradford tonight.

Luke Molyneux could return to the Hartlepool United starting line-up against Bradford City. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Despite a lacklustre draw, Pools extended their run in League Two to just one defeat in 11 games.

But once again Lee’s side find themselves in a tough schedule with this their second game in just six days before travelling to Newport County on Friday.

And the Pools boss is keen for the season not to fizzle out, revealing he wants his side to have something to play for towards the close of the season.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s goalless draw Lee said: “We want something to play for.

"The points tally we’re on at the moment we’re delighted with, but we still want to make sure we get points on the board as quick as we can.

"Next week we’ve got three games which is going to be massive for us and will give us a real good telling as to where we’re going to be and what we’ve got to play for.”

Lee could be set to make changes to his line-up this evening given the schedule Pools find themselves in.

Luke Molyneux started on the bench in Saturday’s draw, with Lee revealing the striker suggested he was feeling fatigued, but could return to the starting XI tonight after coming through his substitute appearance unscathed.

“He reported to the physios that there was some tightness and he was heavy legged,” said Lee.

“He’s fatigued which means if you’re going to push him on you’re going to risk an injury and the last thing we want is for Luke to miss more than just one game."

Molyneux could be one of a number of changes with the likes of Gavan Holohan, Isaac Fletcher and Marcus Carver all vying for starts.

Meanwhile midfielder Bryn Morris continues to recover from an ankle injury picked up in the draw with Sutton United.

