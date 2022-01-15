Hartlepool United are back in league action following successive cup matches in both the Papa John’s Trophy and the FA Cup and take on a Bristol Rovers side who are playing their first League Two fixture since December 11.

Pools arrive at the Memorial Stadium 16th in the table just two points in front of the Gas ahead of this afternoon’s clash.

Lee’s men will be hoping they can continue their impressive cup form into the league as they look to end a run of just one win in nine games.

Pools were triumphant when the two sides last met in September thanks to Jamie Sterry’s first EFL goal for the club.

And Lee has named his starting XI this afternoon with new signing Carver handed his first start following his arrival from Southport.

And here is the Pools line-up in full.

