Hartlepool United host Charlton Athletic under the lights at the Suit Direct Stadium in the quarter-finals of the Papa John's Trophy. Picture by FRANK REID

Pools are aiming to take down a third League One team in a row against Johnnie Jackson’s Addicks after triumphing over Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton Wanderers in previous rounds.

Should Graeme Lee’s side be able to claim another scalp from the league above they will move to within just one win of a trip to Wembley Stadium in April.

Kick-off at the Suit Direct Stadium is at 7pm and Pools fans could expect manager Lee to make changes to the starting XI following the League Two draw with Stevenage at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee made eight changes in total for the visit of Bolton in round three and could do similar this evening after admitting there are players desperate to prove their worth in the first team picture.

“There’s been a lot of games. There’s lads busting a gut to have the opportunity and Tuesday night is a fantastic opportunity to give these lads a game,” said Lee.

Pools will be able to welcome back Jamie Sterry after the defender missed the last two league games through suspension.

Marcus Carver remains a doubt after missing Saturday’s draw with a groin injury.

“We knew he was a little bit tight, I’d just hoped he had recovered a little bit more so he could have another crack at it.

“We’ve had a chat with him. Marcus needs to understand his body and where he is,” said Lee.

“He’s got a little niggle at the moment so we’re touch and go whether he’s going to be fit and that probably highlights what we’ve spoken to him about with the fatigue and his body.”

Elsewhere, Pools will be hoping they can make inroads in the transfer market with Lee anticipating a busy final week of the window as he looks to strengthen his squad.

“We know we need to bring players in so we are busy, and I expect we will be busy,” Lee told The Mail.

“We’ve got the games coming thick and fast but you’re also getting player after player [mentioned] when you're speaking to other clubs. They’re full days."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.