Hartlepool United are looking to book their place in the semi-finals of the Papa John’s Trophy tonight when they host Charlton Athletic.
Pools are aiming to take down a third League One team in a row against Johnnie Jackson’s Addicks after triumphing over Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton Wanderers in previous rounds.
Should Graeme Lee’s side be able to claim another scalp from the league above they will move to within just one win of a trip to Wembley Stadium in April.
Kick-off at the Suit Direct Stadium is at 7pm and Pools fans could expect manager Lee to make changes to the starting XI following the League Two draw with Stevenage at the weekend.
Lee made eight changes in total for the visit of Bolton in round three and could do similar this evening after admitting there are players desperate to prove their worth in the first team picture.
“There’s been a lot of games. There’s lads busting a gut to have the opportunity and Tuesday night is a fantastic opportunity to give these lads a game,” said Lee.
Pools will be able to welcome back Jamie Sterry after the defender missed the last two league games through suspension.
Marcus Carver remains a doubt after missing Saturday’s draw with a groin injury.
“We knew he was a little bit tight, I’d just hoped he had recovered a little bit more so he could have another crack at it.
“We’ve had a chat with him. Marcus needs to understand his body and where he is,” said Lee.
“He’s got a little niggle at the moment so we’re touch and go whether he’s going to be fit and that probably highlights what we’ve spoken to him about with the fatigue and his body.”
Elsewhere, Pools will be hoping they can make inroads in the transfer market with Lee anticipating a busy final week of the window as he looks to strengthen his squad.
“We know we need to bring players in so we are busy, and I expect we will be busy,” Lee told The Mail.
“We’ve got the games coming thick and fast but you’re also getting player after player [mentioned] when you're speaking to other clubs. They’re full days."
Hartlepool United 1-2 Charlton Athletic LIVE: Papa John’s Trophy quarter-final action from the Suit Direct Stadium
- Mason Burstow draws Charlton level
- Joe Grey gives Hartlepool the lead
- Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Hendrie, Odusina, Francis-Angol, Smith, Crawford, Shelton, Grey, Olomola, Cullen
- Subs: Boyes, Liddle, Byrne, Ogle, Ferguson, Featherstone, Molyneux
- Charlton Athletic XI: Macgillivray, Purrington, Famewo, Pearce ©, Morgan, Gilbey, Washington, Matthews, Leko, Watson, Burstow
- Subs: Henderson, Lee, Castillo, Aneke, Blackett-Taylor, Inniss, Clare
- Alex Gilbey gives Charlton the lead
Initial reaction
Initial reaction as Pools trail at the interval.
HALF TIME
The referee brings the first half to a close and Pools are behind at the interval.
45 - POOLS GO CLOSE
Olomola goes so close to an equaliser. Crawford works it into Cullen who was all of a sudden free in the area but his touch evaded him. Cullen instead played it further on to Olomola who dragged just wide of the far post.
44 - SAVE
Crawford stings the palms of Macgillvray from inside the area after Olomola again found space down the right to pick teh midfielder out
Decent strike from Olomola as Cullen frees him inside but Macgillvray is equal to it
Olomola forces Purrington into a mistake but he can’t get the ball under control to try his luck on goal
37 - POOLS GO CLOSE
Pools close to an equaliser as Crawford looks to pick out the top corner with a curling effort. Macgillvray was at full stretch but it goes narrowly wide
32 - GOAL FOR CHARLTON
And the visitors lead just as Pools were gaining a foothold back into the game with soke good possession. Leko was able to beat Francis-Angol down the right and stand a cross up which is headed back into the six yard box to Gilbey who swivels to fire home.
Macgillvray gathers this time to take the sting out of things for Charlton.
The corner comes out to Francis-Angol who needs time for the ball to come down which allows the defender to block his strike for another corner.