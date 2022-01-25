Joe Grey opened the scoring in the Papa John's Trophy quarter-final. Picture by FRANK REID

Pools had to come from behind after Mason Burstow and Alex Gilbey cancelled out Joe Grey’s excellent opener.

But Graeme Lee’s side don’t know when they’re beaten in cup football this season and substitute Luke Molyneux grabbed a stunning equaliser within minutes of being introduced.

And it was no less than Pools merited after they created a number of opportunities against the League One side with a penalty shootout the least they deserved.

Hartlepool United host Charlton Athletic under the lights at the Suit Direct Stadium in the quarter-finals of the Papa John's Trophy. Picture by FRANK REID

Ben Killip, who had been at fault earlier in the game for Burstow’s equaliser, redeemed himself with a strong save to deny Elliot Lee and hand Pools the advantage in the shootout following Molyneux’s conversion.

And it was left to Sterry to settle the tie and, just like at Ashton Gate last season, the fullback calmly dispatched from 12 yards much to the delight of Pools supporters.

And here is how the 90 minutes played out.

