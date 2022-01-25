Hartlepool United v Charlton Athletic RECAP: How it played out as Pools move into the semi-finals of the Papa John's trophy with shootout win
Hartlepool United are one game from Wembley after a dramatic penalty shootout win over Charlton Athletic.
Pools had to come from behind after Mason Burstow and Alex Gilbey cancelled out Joe Grey’s excellent opener.
But Graeme Lee’s side don’t know when they’re beaten in cup football this season and substitute Luke Molyneux grabbed a stunning equaliser within minutes of being introduced.
And it was no less than Pools merited after they created a number of opportunities against the League One side with a penalty shootout the least they deserved.
Ben Killip, who had been at fault earlier in the game for Burstow’s equaliser, redeemed himself with a strong save to deny Elliot Lee and hand Pools the advantage in the shootout following Molyneux’s conversion.
And it was left to Sterry to settle the tie and, just like at Ashton Gate last season, the fullback calmly dispatched from 12 yards much to the delight of Pools supporters.
And here is how the 90 minutes played out.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.
Hartlepool United 2-2 Charlton Athletic LIVE: Papa John’s Trophy quarter-final action from the Suit Direct Stadium
Last updated: Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 21:03
- Mason Burstow draws Charlton level
- Joe Grey gives Hartlepool the lead
- Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Hendrie, Odusina, Francis-Angol, Smith, Crawford, Shelton, Grey, Olomola, Cullen
- Subs: Boyes, Liddle, Byrne, Ogle, Ferguson, Featherstone, Molyneux
- Charlton Athletic XI: Macgillivray, Purrington, Famewo, Pearce ©, Morgan, Gilbey, Washington, Matthews, Leko, Watson, Burstow
- Subs: Henderson, Lee, Castillo, Aneke, Blackett-Taylor, Inniss, Clare
- Alex Gilbey gives Charlton the lead
GOAL POOLS
Sterry as calm as you like sends Pools into the semi-finals. What drama.
They just don’t know when they’re beaten in cup football
GOAL CHARLTON
Aneke keeps Charlton in it
GOAL POOLS
Molyneux scores
Killip denies Lee
GOAL POOLS
Shelton rolls it into the corner
GOAL CHARLTON
Clare down the middle scores
GOAL POOLS
Crawford cool as you like
GOAL CHARLTON
Gibley sends Killip the wrong way
GOAL POOLS
Cullen scores. The keeper went the right way
GOAL CHARLTON
Washington scores