Hartlepool United host Charlton Athletic in the quarter-finals of the Papa John's Trophy. Picture by FRANK REID

Graeme Lee’s side are looking to book their spot in the last four of the EFL Trophy by claiming another League One scalp after cup successes against Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton Wanderers already in the knockout phase of the competition.

Pools will be without their leading scorer in the competition however after midfielder Matty Daly returned to Huddersfield Town recently.

Lee made a number of changes in the previous round of the competition and has done so again here with seven in total from Saturday’s draw with Stevenage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Sterry returns to the starting XI after completing his suspension for a red card picked up in the defeat at Bristol Rovers while Luke Hendrie makes his first start since the second round win over Sheffield Wednesday having recovered from a calf injury.

Zaine Francis-Angol joins Timi Odusina to complete a back four with Lee opting for a similar system which brought Pools success against Bolton.

Joe Grey and Olufela Olomola are handed starts while Mark Cullen retains his spot up front as Luke Molyneux drops to the bench.

Meanwhile Johnnie Jackson has also made seven changes to his Addicks side following the weekend victory over Fleetwood Town.

And here is how the two teams line-up.

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Hendrie, Odusina, Francis-Angol, Smith, Crawford, Shelton, Grey, Olomola, Cullen

Subs: Boyes, Liddle, Byrne, Ogle, Ferguson, Featherstone, Molyneux

Charlton Athletic XI: Macgillivray, Purrington, Famewo, Pearce ©, Morgan, Gilbey, Washington, Matthews, Leko, Watson, Burstow

Subs: Henderson, Lee, Castillo, Aneke, Blackett-Taylor, Inniss, Clare

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.