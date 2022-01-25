Hartlepool United v Charlton Athletic STARTING XI: How Graeme Lee's side line-up for Papa John's Trophy quarter-final tie at the Suit Direct Stadium
Hartlepool United welcome Charlton Athletic in the quarter-finals of the Papa John’s Trophy.
Graeme Lee’s side are looking to book their spot in the last four of the EFL Trophy by claiming another League One scalp after cup successes against Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton Wanderers already in the knockout phase of the competition.
Pools will be without their leading scorer in the competition however after midfielder Matty Daly returned to Huddersfield Town recently.
Lee made a number of changes in the previous round of the competition and has done so again here with seven in total from Saturday’s draw with Stevenage.
Jamie Sterry returns to the starting XI after completing his suspension for a red card picked up in the defeat at Bristol Rovers while Luke Hendrie makes his first start since the second round win over Sheffield Wednesday having recovered from a calf injury.
Zaine Francis-Angol joins Timi Odusina to complete a back four with Lee opting for a similar system which brought Pools success against Bolton.
Joe Grey and Olufela Olomola are handed starts while Mark Cullen retains his spot up front as Luke Molyneux drops to the bench.
Meanwhile Johnnie Jackson has also made seven changes to his Addicks side following the weekend victory over Fleetwood Town.
And here is how the two teams line-up.
Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Hendrie, Odusina, Francis-Angol, Smith, Crawford, Shelton, Grey, Olomola, Cullen
Subs: Boyes, Liddle, Byrne, Ogle, Ferguson, Featherstone, Molyneux
Charlton Athletic XI: Macgillivray, Purrington, Famewo, Pearce ©, Morgan, Gilbey, Washington, Matthews, Leko, Watson, Burstow
Subs: Henderson, Lee, Castillo, Aneke, Blackett-Taylor, Inniss, Clare