Hartlepool United v Chesterfield LIVE: team news, match updates and reaction from Victoria Park
Hartlepool United host struggling Chesterfield at Victoria Park this evening with both sides desperate for a win (7:45pm kick-off).
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 16:45 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 15:45 pm
Pools will be looking to put Saturday’s events against Dover Athletic behind them with an improved display on the field and a ‘Love Pools, Hate Racism’ demonstration off it.
Craig Hignett’s side are currently three without a win while the Spireites have won just one of their opening 12 matches in the National League this season.
The Derbyshire outfit were soundly beaten 4-0 by Sutton United over the weekend and will be looking for a reaction themselves.
Keep up to date with tonight’s match as it unfolds at Victoria Park by refreshing the page and scrolling through our live blog...