Hartlepool United v Crewe Alexandra LIVE: Carabao Cup team news, build-up and match updates

Pools go into the match against the League One outfit buoyed by their opening day win over Crawley Town on their return to League action.

Now they prepare for their first League Cup fixture since 2016 as they look to continue their fine run of form at Victoria Park.

Going into tonight’s match, Dave Challinor’s side have lost just once at home in 2021 and have won 15 of their last 17 matches at The Vic following Saturday’s 1-0 win.

Pools’ previous encounter with Crewe ended with a comfortable 4-0 victory in League Two back in 2017 thanks to a Lewis Alessandra brace and second half strikes from Padraig Amond and Nathan Thomas.

It was a stark contrast to the last time the sides last met in the League Cup back in 2012 as Crewe cruised to a resounding 5-0 win at the Alexandra Stadium.

