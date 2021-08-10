Hartlepool United v Crewe Alexandra LIVE: Carabao Cup team news, build-up and match updates
Hartlepool United are back at Victoria Park for tonight’s Carabao Cup first round tie against Crewe Alexandra (7pm kick-off).
Pools go into the match against the League One outfit buoyed by their opening day win over Crawley Town on their return to League action.
Now they prepare for their first League Cup fixture since 2016 as they look to continue their fine run of form at Victoria Park.
Going into tonight’s match, Dave Challinor’s side have lost just once at home in 2021 and have won 15 of their last 17 matches at The Vic following Saturday’s 1-0 win.
Pools’ previous encounter with Crewe ended with a comfortable 4-0 victory in League Two back in 2017 thanks to a Lewis Alessandra brace and second half strikes from Padraig Amond and Nathan Thomas.
It was a stark contrast to the last time the sides last met in the League Cup back in 2012 as Crewe cruised to a resounding 5-0 win at the Alexandra Stadium.
Last updated: Tuesday, 10 August, 2021, 18:48
- Hartlepool United host Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup first round at Victoria Park this evening.
- The second round draw will be broadcast live on Sky Sports following the conclusion of Leyton Orient’s Round One clash against Queens Park Rangers, which kicks off at 7:45pm on Wednesday 11 August.
- Pools XI: Mitchell; Sterry, Byrne, Liddle, Odusina, Francis-Angol; Featherstone, Smith, Daly; Molyneux, Burey
- Pools subs: Killip, Lawlor, Ferguson, Ogle, Holohan, Olomola, Cullen
- Crewe XI: Jaaskelainen; Ramsey, MacDinald, Offord, Long, Porter, Ainley, McFazdean, Dale, Lundstram, Sass-Davies
- Crewe subs: Richards, Adebisi, Mandron, Finney, Murphy, Daniels, Johnson
- Referee: Thomas Bramall
Rochdale given a bye to the second round of the Carabao Cup due to covid cases at Harrogate Town
An EFL statement read: “Rochdale AFC will receive a bye into this season’s Round Two of the Carabao Cup after it was determined opponents Harrogate Town would be unable to fulfil the Round One fixture within the required time period.
“This follows a request to reschedule Harrogate’s next three fixtures after number of positive cases of COVID-19 were identified within the Club, and a number of individuals being unable to play or train due to either a positive test, or the requirement to self-isolate, in line with Government and EFL guidance.
“While Harrogate Town did seek to reschedule the Carabao Cup fixture, the available date proposed would not have provided enough time for logistical arrangements to be made, or tickets to be sold for the Round Two tie and in accordance with Carabao Cup rule 5.1, Harrogate Town will therefore forfeit the tie.”
Tonight’s team sheet
Interesting line up for Pools tonight
The Pools team is in!
Pools line-up to face Crewe Alexandra: Mitchell; Sterry, Byrne, Liddle, Odusina, Francis-Angol; Featherstone, Smith, Daly; Molyneux, Burey
Subs: Killip, Lawlor, Ferguson, Ogle, Holohan, Olomola, Cullen
We’re here at Victoria Park
One hour until team news - here’s our predicted Pools line-up
Last time out - Pools 1-0 Crawley Town
Early team news for Pools
Dave Challinor has confirmed goalkeeper Jono Mitchell will make his debut this evening, along with a few others.
“Jono will start on Tuesday,” Challinor said.
“The likelihood is some of the other lads will start the game to give them the experience of what we do and how we go about it.
“It is a game we want to win. We want to give everyone a fair crack of the whip.
“It has been one similar to last season in that we brought a keeper in on the eve of the season, and again from Ben’s perspective he didn’t have a great deal to do Saturday, so he didn’t do a great deal wrong and it is up to him to make sure that is the case.
“But there will be good competition between two good goalkeepers.”
Welcome back to our Pools live blog!
We’re back again for another Hartlepool United match. This time it’s the Carabao Cup, or the League Cup to those not into all that sponsorship malarkey!
Crewe Alexandra are their first round opponents at Victoria Park this evening.
We will have all the build-up and updates throughout the evening in our live blog. Simply refresh the page and scroll through to stay up to date...