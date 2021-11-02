Hartlepool United v Everton under-21s LIVE: Antony Sweeney takes caretaker charge with manager Dave Challinor set to join Stockport County
After a difficult few days, Hartlepool United are back in Papa John’s Trophy action against Everton under-21s this evening (7pm kick-off).
Pools will be looking to bounce back from a 5-0 defeat at Leyton Orient on Saturday with Antony Sweeney set to start his second spell as caretaker manager following confirmation of Dave Challinor' s intention to leave the club to become Stockport County manager.
Tonight’s match is the final group stage match for both teams and whoever wins, either in normal time or penalties, will progress to the second round.
Pools currently sit second in the group having drawn both games – winning on penalties against Morecambe last time out and losing on penalties against Carlisle United back in August.
Everton under-21s have won one and lost one game apiece but are behind Pools on goal difference due to the bonus point handed out for a penalty win.
As a result, the match will almost be played like as if it were knockout fixture.
Refresh the page and scroll through the live blog to stay up to date…
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Hartlepool United v Everton under-21s (7pm kick-off)
Last updated: Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 16:17
- Antony Sweeney takes caretaker charge for Pools tonight in the Papa John’s Trophy.
- Pools doubts: Jamie Sterry
- Pools outs: Tyler Burey (hamstring), Jordan Cook (groin), Fela Olomola (ankle)
- Team news from 6pm
Here’s how much money Pools could earn tonight
Some pre-match reading as Dave Challinor is set to leave to join Stockport County
Tonight’s standings going into the final round of group stage fixtures
Good afternoon - welcome back to our Pools live blog
It’s been an eventful few days at Hartlepool and the dust is still yet to settle.
A 5-0 defeat at Leyton Orient followed by the effective departure of manager Dave Challinor has left us all wondering just what went wrong in such a short space of time?
But it’s a quick turnaround for Pools as they host Everton under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy at Victoria Park this evening with the winners progressing to the next round of the competition.
Antony Sweeney will be in caretaker charge for the match and we’ll have all the build-up and updates throughout the evening here in our live blog...