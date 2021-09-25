Hartlepool United v Exeter City LIVE: Team news, previews and score updates from Victoria Park
Hartlepool United welcome Exeter City to Victoria Park this afternoon (3pm kick-off) in the latest round of League Two fixtures.
Pools have won all four of their home games in the league so far this campaign and host an Exeter side who are unbeaten in their last six in the fourth tier.
The sides sit level on points in the table but The Grecians superior goal difference means they are one place above Pools in fifth.
Dave Challinor’s side come into the game having won and scored just once in their last four matches as they look to benefit from home comforts once again.
But they will have to do it without several key players. Gary Liddle has been ruled out with a tendonitis issue while David Ferguson is a doubt with a calf problem.
Top scorers Tyler Burey and Gavan Holohan also remain sidelined with respective hamstring and groin injuries.
More news at Pools behind the scenes
Lee Rust and Adrian Bevington have been appointed to the club’s board.
The BIG news at Pools - Dave Challinor signs a new three year deal
It’s the news we’ve all been waiting for as Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor has signed a new deal at the club until the summer of 2024.
The Pools boss commented: “The welcome me and my family have had at the club has been extraordinary. Since I came in, I knew how big the club was for this town but probably didn’t expect the connection between one club and its fans to be so big.”
Tight in the top half of League Two
Today’s fixtures
Good morning! Welcome to our Pools live blog
It’s matchday as Pools host Exeter City at Victoria Park looking to continue their perfect start to life at home in League Two.
Hartlepool have won all four of their league matches at The Vic so far this campaign but Exeter are unbeaten in their last six.
It’s also been a busy 24 hours at Pools with Dave Challinor signing a new three year contract and the club appointing Lee Rust and Adrian Bevington to the club’s board of directors.
Hopefully Poolies will have even more to cheer come 5pm this evening!