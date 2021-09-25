Hartlepool United v Exeter City LIVE: Team news, previews and score updates from Victoria Park

Pools have won all four of their home games in the league so far this campaign and host an Exeter side who are unbeaten in their last six in the fourth tier.

The sides sit level on points in the table but The Grecians superior goal difference means they are one place above Pools in fifth.

Dave Challinor’s side come into the game having won and scored just once in their last four matches as they look to benefit from home comforts once again.

Hartlepool United v Exeter City

But they will have to do it without several key players. Gary Liddle has been ruled out with a tendonitis issue while David Ferguson is a doubt with a calf problem.

Top scorers Tyler Burey and Gavan Holohan also remain sidelined with respective hamstring and groin injuries.

