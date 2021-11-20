Hartlepool United v Forest Green Rovers RECAP: Team news and updates from the Suit Direct Stadium

Hartlepool United host Forest Green Rovers at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools were able to stage an FA Cup upset in midweek when they knocked out League One promotion chasers Wycombe Wanderers to book a second round tie with Lincoln City in a fortnight’s time.

But for Pools, and caretaker manager Antony Sweeney, it is back to League Two duty as they welcome table topping Forest Green this afternoon looking to avoid three straight defeats in the league.

Sweeney may have one or two niggles to contend with following the lengthy midweek trip to Adams Park but will be hopeful on fullback Jamie Sterry after the 25-year-old completed the full 90 minutes against Wycombe.

Elsewhere Pools will be without first team coach Clint Hill this afternoon after the former Queens Park Rangers defender left the club this week to link up with ex-Pools boss Dave Challinor at Stockport County.

Hill had been with Pools for little over a month and said of his departure: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my short time at Hartlepool United working with a great set of lads and staff, and also getting to experience the famous atmosphere at the Vic.

"I wish everybody connected to the club every success this season and for the future.’’

Stay tuned to the Hartlepool Mail this afternoon for all the latest team news and updates throughout Hartlepool’s League Two game with Forest Green Rovers.

