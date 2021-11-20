Hartlepool United v Forest Green Rovers RECAP: Team news and updates from the Suit Direct Stadium
Hartlepool United welcome Forest Green Rovers to the Suit Direct Stadium this afternoon looking to bounce back from a rare home defeat last time out against Newport County.
Pools were able to stage an FA Cup upset in midweek when they knocked out League One promotion chasers Wycombe Wanderers to book a second round tie with Lincoln City in a fortnight’s time.
But for Pools, and caretaker manager Antony Sweeney, it is back to League Two duty as they welcome table topping Forest Green this afternoon looking to avoid three straight defeats in the league.
Sweeney may have one or two niggles to contend with following the lengthy midweek trip to Adams Park but will be hopeful on fullback Jamie Sterry after the 25-year-old completed the full 90 minutes against Wycombe.
Elsewhere Pools will be without first team coach Clint Hill this afternoon after the former Queens Park Rangers defender left the club this week to link up with ex-Pools boss Dave Challinor at Stockport County.
Hill had been with Pools for little over a month and said of his departure: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my short time at Hartlepool United working with a great set of lads and staff, and also getting to experience the famous atmosphere at the Vic.
"I wish everybody connected to the club every success this season and for the future.’’
Stay tuned to the Hartlepool Mail this afternoon for all the latest team news and updates throughout Hartlepool’s League Two game with Forest Green Rovers.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.
Hartlepool United 1-3 Forest Green Rovers RECAP: Sterry sent off as Pools lose on home soil
Last updated: Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 17:07
- Pools down to 10: Jamie Sterry is sent off for off the ball incident
- Nicky Featherstone scores from the penalty spot to give Pools hope
- Mathew Stevens extends Forest Green Rovers’ lead on the stroke of half time
- Jamille Matt doubles Forest Green Rovers’ lead with his eighth goal of the season
- Jordan Moore-Taylor puts Forest Green Rovers in front
- Pools XI: Killip; Ferguson, Francis-Angol, Liddle, Byrne, Sterry; Featherstone, Shelton, Daly; Molyneux, Cullen
That’s all for today, thanks for joining us at the Suit Direct Stadium. See you next time.
Hartlepool 1-3 Forest Green Rovers
Hartlepool suffered back-to-back home defeats and a third League Two defeat in a row as League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers eased to victory at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Jordan Moore-Taylor handed Forest Green an early lead when he headed in from Ben Stevenson’s corner as Pools looked sluggish following their midweek excursions at Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup.
And the away side doubled their lead when Jamille Matt thundered in a rebound from Mathew Stevens’ strike which cannoned back off the bar to fall to the Forest Green striker.
And the task became almost insurmountable for Pools on the stroke of half time when Stevens reacted quickest in the area to swivel on the penalty spot and fire in low off Ben Killip’s post.
Interim manager Antony Sweeney made a double change at the break with Tom Crawford and Fela Olomola introduced but for all of Pools improved urgency they were unable to really threaten Luke McGee in the Forest Green goal with the visitors content to sit on their three goal lead.
But the home side did grab a lifeline 10 minutes from time when Joe grey won a penalty within seconds of being introduced which Nicky Featherstone calmly dispatched sending the keeper the wrong way.
But Pools’s momentum was stifled three minutes from time when Jamie Sterry was shown a straight red card for an off the ball incident involving Moore-Taylor.
A crowd of players from both teams were involved with yellow cards brandished to players on both sides but with Sterry’s dismissal the game ended as a contest as Pools slump to a third straight defeat in League Two.
FULL TIME
All over as Forest Green Rovers hand Pools a third straight defeat in the league and a second successive defeat here at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Five minutes added on
86 - RED CARD
Off the ball incident involving Sterry and Moore-Taylor. The Forest Green man goes down holding his face before a mass gathering ensued between both sides. Sterry is show a straight red card for the incident with Neil Byrne booked
Five minutes to go. Lots of urgency from Pools now but will need another soon to force a grandstand finish
83 - Yellow card
Gary Liddle quite harshly goes into the book. Stoppage in play slows Pools down as the freekick comes to nothing for Forest Green
80 - GOAL
Pools have a lifeline. Featherstone coolly slots the penalty home sending McGee the wrong way
80 - PENALTY
Penalty to Pools Joe Grey brought down
Joe Grey on for Maty Daly