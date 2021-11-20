Hartlepool United v Forest Green Rovers: Team news and updates from the Suit Direct Stadium
Hartlepool United welcome Forest Green Rovers to the Suit Direct Stadium this afternoon looking to bounce back from a rare home defeat last time out against Newport County.
Pools were able to stage an FA Cup upset in midweek when they knocked out League One promotion chasers Wycombe Wanderers to book a second round tie with Lincoln City in a fortnight’s time.
But for Pools, and caretaker manager Antony Sweeney, it is back to League Two duty as they welcome table topping Forest Green this afternoon looking to avoid three straight defeats in the league.
Sweeney may have one or two niggles to contend with following the lengthy midweek trip to Adams Park but will be hopeful on fullback Jamie Sterry after the 25-year-old completed the full 90 minutes against Wycombe.
Elsewhere Pools will be without first team coach Clint Hill this afternoon after the former Queens Park Rangers defender left the club this week to link up with ex-Pools boss Dave Challinor at Stockport County.
Hill had been with Pools for little over a month and said of his departure: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my short time at Hartlepool United working with a great set of lads and staff, and also getting to experience the famous atmosphere at the Vic.
"I wish everybody connected to the club every success this season and for the future.’’
Stay tuned to this afternoon’s live blog on the Hartlepool Mail for all the latest team news and updates throughout the game with Forest Green Rovers.
Hartlepool United v Forest Green Rovers LIVE: Team news and updates from the Suit Direct Stadium
Last updated: Friday, 19 November, 2021, 16:07
𝙀𝙙𝙬𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙨 𝙜𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙨 𝙋𝙤𝙤𝙡𝙨 𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙩
Rob Edwards’ side have made an excellent start to the season and are unbeaten away from home heading to the Suit Direct Stadium but the Forest Green Rovers boss is expecting a difficult afternoon.
“They’ll be on a high and their home form is very good as well,” Edwards told Gloucestershire Live.
“We know we’ll be in for a difficult afternoon on Saturday, but we’ve prepared very well for it. We’re up against a team who are confident, who play a similar shape - another team who play with three-at-the-back - and they have good players.
“They’ve got goalscorers, good wide players and people who can handle the ball at the back and in midfield. They’re a good team.
“From the games that we’ve seen, they’re certainly a positive team who look to win games. I know both teams on Saturday will look to take all three points.”
𝙎𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙮 𝙤𝙣 𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙣 𝙍𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙩𝙚𝙨𝙩
On the back of a gruelling trip to Buckinghamshire in midweek against higher league opposition, Pools couldn’t have asked for a tougher fixture than against the League Two leaders, with Rovers yet to lose on their travels this season.
“It’s a tough test, it would have been a tough test even if we had a free week to work on it but we’ve obviously been away for the two days with the club thankfully giving us the luxury of coming down to Wycombe on Monday and staying over,” explained Sweeney.
“It was a long journey back and I expect a few weary bodies.
“There are no givens, we need to be at it and perform like we did on Tuesday. If we do then we’ll stack the odds in our favour.
“You can’t guarantee wins but if you can put in good performances you’ll win more often than you’ll lose.”
𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙮 𝙩𝙤 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧𝙩?
Antony Sweeney will be boosted by the return of Jamie Sterry in Tuesday’s FA Cup success over Wycombe with the former Newcastle United defender completing 90 minutes unscathed.
“It was massive to have him back,” said Sweeney.
“Jamie is probably one of the best one v one defenders when he’s isolated in wide areas, very rarely does someone get the better of him consistently throughout the 90-minutes.”
𝙎𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙮 𝙜𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙨 𝙃𝙤𝙡𝙤𝙝𝙖𝙣 𝙪𝙥𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚
“We’ve got some weary bodies but by the end of the day I’ll know a lot more – I don’t expect many players to be missing,” Sweeney told The Mail on Friday.
“There were a few knocks after Tuesday but the majority will train today.
“Gav will join the group for the first time today, Saturday may be too soon for him as it’s the first time he’s done group training in around 10 days.
“Jordan Cook is close to making a return to training but he’s still out and will be missing Saturday.
“Bar that, it’s the usual aches and knocks going into games and whether that’s enough to rule anyone out, I hope not but we’ll see.”
Good afternoon, and welcome to the Suit Direct Stadium for this afternoon’s League Two match between Hartlepool United and Forest Green Rovers.
Pools return to home soil looking to put last week’s defeat to Newport County behind them against a Forest Green side in fine form at the top of the League Two table.
Stay tuned to our blog at the Hartlepool Mail throughout the day as we bring you team news and updates across the 90 minutes at the Suit Direct Stadium,