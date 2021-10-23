Hartlepool United v Harrogate Town LIVE: Team news, previews and match updates

Luke Armstrong, left, is congratulated by Harrogate Town skipper Josh Falkingham after netting his eighth goal of the season during Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Tranmere Rovers. Picture: Matt Kirkham

“Luke was great [for us]. I’m sure he’ll get a brilliant ovation,” said Challinor.

“People will be a little bit disappointed that he’s not still with us, but that will be more because we knew he could score the goals he’s already scored for Harrogate this year for us.

“If he’d have been in our squad he’d have at least had the goals he’s got now. The challenge for us now is to make sure that we can stop that.

“Sometimes in football you become a bit cynical and look at things a bit too much.

“The reality of it is, we brought Luke in at a time last year where, similarly to where we are now, we needed a goalscorer. We knew that if we could get him going it would benefit everybody and it did just that.