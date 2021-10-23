Hartlepool United v Harrogate Town LIVE: Team news, previews and match updates
Hartlepool United host high-flying Harrogate Town at Victoria Park this afternoon (3pm kick-off).
After picking up their first away win of the new season at Bradford City on Tuesday night, Pools head into the game full of confidence as they look to extend their unbeaten record at The Vic.
Pools have won 19 of their last 22 league matches at The Vic but face a Harrogate Town side who have started the season in fine form.
They sit second in the table but just three points ahead of Pools in ninth. Harrogate’s far superior goal difference is likely to prevent Pools from leapfrogging them in the table even if they are able to secure another home win.
The match will see former Pools loan star Luke Armstrong return with Harrogate as League Two’s top goalscorer.
Pools will be without Jordan Cook (groin), Fela Olomola (ankle) and Tyler Burey (hamstring). Zaine Francis-Angol and Gary Liddle are back in contention but may not be risked.
LIVE: Hartlepool United v Harrogate Town (3pm kick-off)
- Pools host second placed Harrogate Town in League Two this afternoon.
- Pools doubts: Gary Liddle, Zaine Francis-Angol
- Pools outs: Jordan Cook (groin), Fela Olomola (ankle), Tyler Burey (hamstring)
- Team news from 2pm
The latest injury news from Dave Challinor
“Whether Lidds is involved or whether we can afford to give him a bit more time, but he wants to get back in,” said the Pools boss.
“I hope he doesn’t get back in because we keep playing well and keep winning but he’s a real positive addition to have back in the squad.
“Zaine joined in training yesterday and pulled out towards the end feeling something so we’ll make a decision on him. Similarly with Lidds, we have no qualms in having to play him if we need to.”
Farewell Buster - his last game as physio today
Luke Armstrong set to return with Harrogate- here’s what Dave Challinor said about the striker
“Luke was great [for us]. I’m sure he’ll get a brilliant ovation,” said Challinor.
“People will be a little bit disappointed that he’s not still with us, but that will be more because we knew he could score the goals he’s already scored for Harrogate this year for us.
“If he’d have been in our squad he’d have at least had the goals he’s got now. The challenge for us now is to make sure that we can stop that.
“Sometimes in football you become a bit cynical and look at things a bit too much.
“The reality of it is, we brought Luke in at a time last year where, similarly to where we are now, we needed a goalscorer. We knew that if we could get him going it would benefit everybody and it did just that.
“It benefited him, it benefited us, it benefited Oatesy - because it reinvigorated him and them as a partnership were brilliant. They scored over 30 goals between the two of them which ultimately got us promoted. They helped us achieve where we are now.”
Here’s how the top half of League Two is looking ahead of today’s games
Pools just three points behind Harrogate and could move into the play-off places with a result today.
Here are today’s fixtures
Welcome back to our Pools live blog!
We’re back at Victoria Park this afternoon for a tough test against second placed Harrogate Town.
Pools have won five and drawn one of their six matches at The Vic in League Two so far this season but will have to be at their best in order to keep their unbeaten record intact.
We’ll have all the build-up and updates throughout the afternoon in our live blog.
Simply refresh the page and scroll through to stay up to date...