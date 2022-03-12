Hartlepool United host Leyton Orient at the Suit Direct Stadium in League Two.

Graeme Lee’s side pushed League One leaders Rotherham United to their limit in midweek, narrowly missing out on a place at Wembley on penalties.

And Lee has encouraged his Pools players not to dwell on that defeat, instead using their performance as a platform against Leyton Orient this afternoon.

“The performance was there, it's just about not dwelling on the result,” Lee told The Mail.

“The effort that we gave out on that pitch against the top team in League One was immense. Performance-wise we’ve got to take so much from that.

“The best thing to do after that is to go and put another performance on and get that out of the system.

“We gave everything the other night but mentally we’ve got to be back on the game.

“I know we went against the top of League One but the application has to be the same going up against Leyton Orient.

“It's a chance for us to go and get a massive three points in the league but we have to apply ourselves in the right way and play at the same intensity that we did.”

Pools welcome an O’s side under new management after the Brisbane Road outfit appointed Richie Wellens as their new boss this week.

Orient are without a win since December 7, a run which has seen them slide to within four points of the relegation zone as they sit bottom of the League Two form table ahead of this afternoon’s visit to the Suit Direct Stadium.

But Pools know only too well about the threats posed by the O’s after they were humbled 5-0 in the reverse fixture back in October.

And Lee has suggested he will be reminding his players of that day ahead of Saturday’s meeting.

“They’ll get reminded of it because they have to be reminded about it because in any league that type of result is not acceptable,” Lee told The Mail.

“Those players are still in that team. They’ve got a new manager. They’ll be thinking about that result and know that so we’ve got to remind them that it doesn’t happen again or nothing along those lines happens again.

“The incentive is for the lads to make sure that’s happened before and we’ve got to get one back now.”

Pools will need to assess the fitness of Joe Grey after he was brought off with a calf strain in the Papa John’s Trophy semi-final.

But Lee will be able to welcome back Newcastle United loanee Joe White and defender Neill Byrne for this afternoon’s clash.

Meanwhile, Lee has narrowly missed out on being awarded the manager of the month for February after guiding his side to four victories from six games.

The run has seen Pools climb into the top half of the table but it was Exeter City’s Matt Taylor who took the award.

“It would have been nice for me and for the staff and the players,” said Lee.

“Even to be nominated shows we’re moving in the right direction. We have to keep going now and doing the right things.”

