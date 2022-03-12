Hartlepool United v Leyton Orient LIVE: Team news and updates from the Suit Direct Stadium as Graeme Lee's side look to bounce back from EFL Trophy loss
Hartlepool United are back on home soil this afternoon as they look to bounce back from their EFL Trophy heartache.
Graeme Lee’s side pushed League One leaders Rotherham United to their limit in midweek, narrowly missing out on a place at Wembley on penalties.
And Lee has encouraged his Pools players not to dwell on that defeat, instead using their performance as a platform against Leyton Orient this afternoon.
“The performance was there, it's just about not dwelling on the result,” Lee told The Mail.
“The effort that we gave out on that pitch against the top team in League One was immense. Performance-wise we’ve got to take so much from that.
“The best thing to do after that is to go and put another performance on and get that out of the system.
“We gave everything the other night but mentally we’ve got to be back on the game.
“I know we went against the top of League One but the application has to be the same going up against Leyton Orient.
“It's a chance for us to go and get a massive three points in the league but we have to apply ourselves in the right way and play at the same intensity that we did.”
Pools welcome an O’s side under new management after the Brisbane Road outfit appointed Richie Wellens as their new boss this week.
Orient are without a win since December 7, a run which has seen them slide to within four points of the relegation zone as they sit bottom of the League Two form table ahead of this afternoon’s visit to the Suit Direct Stadium.
But Pools know only too well about the threats posed by the O’s after they were humbled 5-0 in the reverse fixture back in October.
And Lee has suggested he will be reminding his players of that day ahead of Saturday’s meeting.
“They’ll get reminded of it because they have to be reminded about it because in any league that type of result is not acceptable,” Lee told The Mail.
“Those players are still in that team. They’ve got a new manager. They’ll be thinking about that result and know that so we’ve got to remind them that it doesn’t happen again or nothing along those lines happens again.
“The incentive is for the lads to make sure that’s happened before and we’ve got to get one back now.”
Pools will need to assess the fitness of Joe Grey after he was brought off with a calf strain in the Papa John’s Trophy semi-final.
But Lee will be able to welcome back Newcastle United loanee Joe White and defender Neill Byrne for this afternoon’s clash.
Meanwhile, Lee has narrowly missed out on being awarded the manager of the month for February after guiding his side to four victories from six games.
The run has seen Pools climb into the top half of the table but it was Exeter City’s Matt Taylor who took the award.
“It would have been nice for me and for the staff and the players,” said Lee.
“Even to be nominated shows we’re moving in the right direction. We have to keep going now and doing the right things.”
You can follow all the updates from today’s game in our live blog.
Reaction
Our Hartlepool United reporter Joe Ramage shares his views on the Pools starting XI.
“There can be no denying it is a surprise to see Luke Molyneux on the bench for Graeme Lee’s side.
“Molyneux has been in fine form for Pools recently and was so again in midweek, despite missing a crucially penalty in the shootout against Rotherham United.
“The 23-year-old has played a lot of football recently under Lee and with his place on the bench it suggests there is nothing untoward with the decision as far as any injury goes.
“Nevertheless, it could be seen as a risk from Lee against a Leyton Orient side without a win since early December.
“Joe White comes in for Molyneux with Joe Grey passed fit to start either side of Omar Bogle.
“It’s a strong bench for Lee with Molyneux, Isaac Fletcher, Marcus Carver and Gavan Holohan and it will be interesting to see if Lee’s utilises it more this afternoon than against Rotherham in Wednesday’s semi-final.”
The visitors
And here is how Richie Wellens lines his Leyton Orient side up
Reaction
Initial reaction to Graeme Lee’s starting XI
TEAM NEWS
Team news is in at the Suit Direct Stadium and there is big news as Luke Molyneux is on the bench for Hartlepool United.
𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙓𝙄
Graeme Lee admits he is keen to see the players who came so close to reaching the Papa John’s Trophy final in midweek another opportunity to keep their momentum going from such a positive performance.
Lee has emphasised the importance for his Hartlepool United players not to dwell on their semi-final defeat as they welcome Leyton Orient this afternoon.
Lee can welcome back defender Neill Byrne to league action after his suspension while midfielder Bryn Morris continues to be recover from an ankle injury.
And here we predict our Pools starting XI to take on the O’s at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Predicted XI: Killip, Sterry, Byrne, Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone, Shelton, Crawford, White, Molyneux, Bogle
Hartlepool United are looking for what would be a sixth win in eight league games, a run of form which has seen them climb into the top half of the table.
Pools came from behind to defeat Harrogate Town a week ago and will be looking to continue that form against the side who currently sit bottom of the League Two form table.
They face an O’s side who have not won since December which has seen them slide to within four points of the relegation zone.
But Lee admits he will not be underestimating Wellens’ side at the Suit Direct Stadium.
“It’s a difficult one. You know the new manager has come in, but whether he’s going to change formations or not we’re not sure yet. But he’ll come in and he’ll have them fired up,” said Lee.
“We all know everyone in this league can beat everyone. We’ve seen Carlisle go and win three games in a row from being in bad form so it’s going to be tough.”
Pools will head into the game with an extra incentive after suffering a harrowing defeat at Brisbane Road in the reverse fixture where they were humbled 5-0.
And, while Lee was not the man in the Pools dugout that day, he has revealed he will be reminding the players of that result and performance ahead of tomorrow’s game.
“They’ll get reminded of it because they have to be reminded about it because in any league that type of result is not acceptable,” Lee told The Mail.
“The incentive is for the lads to make sure that’s happened before and we’ve got to get one back now.”
𝙁𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙖𝙧 𝙛𝙖𝙘𝙚
Graeme Lee will come up against a familiar face in the dugout when Leyton Orient visit the Suit Direct Stadium.
Hartlepool United will look to put the disappointment of their EFL Trophy semi-final defeat behind them as they try to continue their good form in League Two against an O’s side under new management after appointing former Doncaster Rovers, Salford City and Swindon Town boss Richie Wellens.
And Wellens is someone Lee knows well after the pair spent time together during their playing careers with Doncaster.
“Richie, as a player, was fantastic and as a lad,” said Lee.
“I played with him at Doncaster Rovers. I was injured the majority of that year so I got the pleasure of watching him more than playing with him.
“But he was a fantastic player and had his managerial opportunity and he took it. I think he took Swindon up, it was fantastic what he did.
“Unfortunately it didn’t work for him at Doncaster. It would have been great because of the connection with the club but he’s got another opportunity with another big club in Leyton Orient and he’s been successful in this league before.
“We’ve been up against it before when a new manager comes into a team who is going to give them a lift and it’s our job to keep them quiet.”
𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙊𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙨𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣
New Leyton Orient head coach Richie Wellens said he wants supporters to ‘have fun’ after taking charge this week.
The 41-year-old signed a two-and-a-half year deal as permanent successor to Kenny Jackett, who had 11 months in the post.
“Football is about fun, have some fun,” said Wellens.
“Lets rewind eight months ago. For two years we were all locked up, not being able to do anything, watching football on an I-pad or TV screen.
“Come, have some fun. Buy into what we’re trying to do.
“I’m not naive, the way I’m going to play in the next six or seven games isn’t going to be the way we play long-term.”
𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙉𝙚𝙬𝙨
Joe Grey will be assessed ahead of Hartlepool United’s meeting with Leyton Orient at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Grey opened the scoring on Wednesday with a fine finish before assisting Luke Molyneux for Pools’ second of the evening in the second half.
It was another impressive showing from the teenager who was brought off in the closing stages with a calf issue.
“They were inside yesterday recovering and doing what they can, we’ll assess him and hopefully he’ll be out on the training field today and we’ll see how he goes through the session,” Lee told The Mail.
“There’s a few tight bodies from the other night. We all saw the efforts they put in so there’s a few niggles which we’ll have to assess again today.”
Pools will be boosted by the return of Joe White for tomorrow’s visit of the O’s with the Newcastle United loanee forced to miss Wednesday’s semi-final defeat to Rotherham through being cup-tied.
