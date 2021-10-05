Hartlepool United v Morecambe LIVE: Another injury doubt for Pools as striker arrives on crutches
Hartlepool United are in Papa John’s Trophy action against Morecambe this evening (7pm kick-off).
Pools host the League One outfit at Victoria Park looking to bounce back from their group stage penalty shoot out defeat at Carlisle United back in August.
Morecambe lost their opening group stage game 1-0 to Everton under-21s and will have to avoid defeat tonight in order to be in with a chance of progressing to the second round of the competition.
The Shrimps’ season in League One has somewhat mirrored Pools’ in League Two. As newly promoted sides, both sit 13th in their respective leagues on 14 points.
Hartlepool are expected to make several changes from the side beaten 2-0 at Stevenage. Mark Cullen, Will Goodwin, Timi Odusina, Jonathan Mitchell, Reagan Ogle and Martin Smith are all strong candidates to come into the side.
Gary Liddle (tendonitis), Gavan Holohan (groin) and Tyler Burey (hamstring) remain sidelined while David Ferguson is a doubt with a calf issue.
LIVE: Hartlepool United v Morecambe (7pm kick-off)
Last updated: Tuesday, 05 October, 2021, 17:23
- Pools host Morecambe in the Papa John’s Trophy this evening.
- Pools doubts: David Ferguson, Fela Olomola
- Pools outs: Gary Liddle, Gavan Holohan, Tyler Burey
- Team news from 6pm
The players are arriving at The Vic
Another potential injury blow for Pools
Striker Fela Olomola has been seen sporting crutches at Victoria Park this evening. The forward was set to be on the bench after missing out Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Stevenage.
It’s unclear what the exact nature of Olomola’s injury is at this stage but it looks highly unlikely that he’ll be involved this evening.
How will Pools line-up tonight? Team news in around an hour
Dave Challinor previews tonight match
“In terms of what we’ll see against Morecambe on Tuesday, I suggest you’ll see a very motivated group of forwards who are desperate to not only score but do themselves the world of good in terms of getting to start the game on Saturday [against Northampton Town],” Challinor said.
“They will make our decisions for us and they might make our decisions really easy and I hope they do.
“They might make them tough but we’ll see where we’re at because we want to win and progress in the competition. For us as a squad, it’s an opportunity for players to play games and have that chance to show what they can do and put it fresh in our minds in terms of where they’re at.
“We’ll use that but fundamentally, we want to win the game.”
Good evening! Welcome back to our Pools live blog
Hartlepool United are in Papa John’s Trophy action this evening against League One side Morecambe at Victoria Park.
Pools lost their opening group stage match on penalties at Carlisle United but were still able to pick up a point following a 3-3 draw after 90-minutes.
Tonight’s match will be decided on penalties if it is level after 90-minutes. The shoot out winner will get two points and the loser one.
Defeat for Morecambe tonight would see them exit the competition.
Simply refresh the page and scroll through to stay up to date...