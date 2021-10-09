Hartlepool United v Northampton Town LIVE: Team news, build-up and match updates from Victoria Park

Pools are without a win in their last four matches in the fourth tier and will be keen to get back to winning ways at The Vic having drawn 1-1 with Exeter City last time out on home turf.

Northampton are a point above Pools in the table, sitting 10th but level on points with the play-off places. They have lost just once on the road all season.

Dave Challinor’s side were beaten 2-0 at Stevenage in their previous League Two match and have scored just twice in their last six league matches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United v Northampton Town

They also have six players set to be unavailable for the match with Eddy Jones away on international duty with Wales under-21s and Fela Olomola (ankle), Gary Liddle (Achillies), Gavan Holohan (groin), Joe Grey (back), Tyler Burey (hamstring) out injured.

Refresh the page and scroll through our live blog to stay up to date...

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor