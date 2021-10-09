Hartlepool United v Northampton Town LIVE: Team news, build-up and match updates from Victoria Park
Hartlepool United are back in League Two action as they host Northampton Town at Victoria Park this afternoon (3pm kick-off).
Pools are without a win in their last four matches in the fourth tier and will be keen to get back to winning ways at The Vic having drawn 1-1 with Exeter City last time out on home turf.
Northampton are a point above Pools in the table, sitting 10th but level on points with the play-off places. They have lost just once on the road all season.
Dave Challinor’s side were beaten 2-0 at Stevenage in their previous League Two match and have scored just twice in their last six league matches.
They also have six players set to be unavailable for the match with Eddy Jones away on international duty with Wales under-21s and Fela Olomola (ankle), Gary Liddle (Achillies), Gavan Holohan (groin), Joe Grey (back), Tyler Burey (hamstring) out injured.
- Pools doubts: Joe Grey (back)
- Pools outs: Gary Liddle (Achillies), Gavan Holohan (groin), Fela Olomola (ankle), Tyler Burey (hamstring), Eddy Jones (international duty)
- Team news from 2pm
Dave Challinor previews today’s match
Challinor said: “From our perspective, it’s another good opportunity to get three points. We’ve still got a good record at The Vic, take away the point last time against Exeter which I maintain was a good point.
“It’s another tough game for us but it’s one where we know the team coming up against us will be expecting a tough game. I’m sure the place will be bouncing again and it’s an opportunity for us to perform against a side with only a point between us and a chance to jump above them.
“Going into it, we expect different scenarios from the game in terms of shape, in terms of they’ve played differently at home compared with away and we’ll see whether that’s the case or not. We’ve got to look after ourselves and we know if we produce the best part of us then we’ve got a good chance of winning.”
Hartlepool United are back in League Two action this afternoon as they host Northampton Town.
Pools currently sit 13th in League Two following a run of four games without a win but are just one point off the play-offs.
Northampton have lost just one of seven away games this season and sit a point above Pools in the table.
