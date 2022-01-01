Pools have been without a game since Boxing Day over the festive period after the midweek clash with Tranmere Rovers was postponed due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases within the Tranmere squad.

It means Graeme Lee’s side have had to reflect on the defeat at Mansfield Town for longer than they would have liked after the Stags completed a stunning turnaround against Pools.

Luke Molyneux and Nicky Featherstone had given Lee’s side a commanding lead before an 11 minute turnaround left Pools empty handed.

Pools arrive into the new year 15th in the League Two table and looking for a first win since early December after a disruptive couple of weeks due to COVID-19.

And Lee has made three changes to the side who lost at Mansfield with Gavan Holohan returning to midfield and a new-look attack with Tyler Burey and Jordan Cook handed starts.

Ben Killip continues as Graeme Lee's number one against Oldham.

Jamie Sterry has recovered from a bout of illness to start on New Year's Day.

Timi Odusina has been a regular starter since Graeme Lee's arrival as manager.

Gary Liddle continues in the centre of Pools' defence against Oldham.