Graeme Lee takes charge of his first game at the Suit Direct Stadium as Hartlepool United welcome Rochdale in League Two (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools welcome Rochdale to the Suit Direct Stadium looking to end a run of five straight defeats in the league that has seen them drop to 17th in the table.

The last time Lee stepped out at the Suit Direct Stadium came 5,038 days ago when he featured in the heart of the Pools defence in a 1-0 defeat to Northampton Town.

And Lee has admitted he can’t wait to experience the emotions of being back at the Suit Direct Stadium this evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You just want it to be kick-off and you just want the game to be here,” said Lee.

“Seeing the atmosphere when I’ve been in previous weeks - I came to the Exeter game and I looked at the fans and how they were and I just wanted to be in the dugout. I wanted that to be me.

“That is going to be me on Wednesday night and I just can’t wait.”

Meanwhile club director Adrian Bevington has also revealed the decision behind the appointment of Lee and his assistant, Michael Nelson, insisting the board were hugely impressed by their leadership skills.

"What was very impressive was the clarity in which they spoke when we sat down with them,” said Pools’ non-executive director.

“It was really seamless how they presented it. Obviously they’re both on the same page in their thinking which was really important to us.

"We feel that their leadership skills are really important for what we need to take us forward.”

Pools arrive here this evening on the back of two impressive displays in the Papa John’s Trophy and the FA Cup.

Lee’s side will face Bolton Wanderers in the third round of the Papa John’s Trophy after their win over Sheffield Wednesday while the reward for their 1-0 win over Lincoln City at the weekend will be a home tie with Championship side Blackpool in the third round of the FA Cup..

Stay tuned to the Hartlepool Mail for team news and updates at the Suit Direct Stadium as Pools host Rochdale in League Two.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.