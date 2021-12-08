Hartlepool United v Rochdale LIVE: Updates from the Suit Direct Stadium as Graeme Lee takes charge of his first League Two game
Hartlepool United return to League Two action this evening as Graeme Lee prepares to take the team for the first time on home soil.
Pools welcome Rochdale to the Suit Direct Stadium looking to end a run of five straight defeats in the league that has seen them drop to 17th in the table.
The last time Lee stepped out at the Suit Direct Stadium came 5,038 days ago when he featured in the heart of the Pools defence in a 1-0 defeat to Northampton Town.
And Lee has admitted he can’t wait to experience the emotions of being back at the Suit Direct Stadium this evening.
“You just want it to be kick-off and you just want the game to be here,” said Lee.
“Seeing the atmosphere when I’ve been in previous weeks - I came to the Exeter game and I looked at the fans and how they were and I just wanted to be in the dugout. I wanted that to be me.
“That is going to be me on Wednesday night and I just can’t wait.”
Meanwhile club director Adrian Bevington has also revealed the decision behind the appointment of Lee and his assistant, Michael Nelson, insisting the board were hugely impressed by their leadership skills.
"What was very impressive was the clarity in which they spoke when we sat down with them,” said Pools’ non-executive director.
“It was really seamless how they presented it. Obviously they’re both on the same page in their thinking which was really important to us.
"We feel that their leadership skills are really important for what we need to take us forward.”
Pools arrive here this evening on the back of two impressive displays in the Papa John’s Trophy and the FA Cup.
Lee’s side will face Bolton Wanderers in the third round of the Papa John’s Trophy after their win over Sheffield Wednesday while the reward for their 1-0 win over Lincoln City at the weekend will be a home tie with Championship side Blackpool in the third round of the FA Cup..
Stay tuned to the Hartlepool Mail for team news and updates at the Suit Direct Stadium as Pools host Rochdale in League Two.
Last updated: Wednesday, 08 December, 2021, 21:09
- Josh Andrews gives Rochdale the lead
- Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Byrne, Liddle, Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone, Shelton, Daly, Molyneux, Cullen
- Subs: Mitchell, Francis-Angol, Ogle, Crawford, Grey, Smith, Holohan
- Rochdale XI: Lynch, O’Keeffe, White, Taylor, O’Connell, Morley, Beesley, Dorsett, Odoh, Andrewss, Kelly
- Graeme Lee takes charge of first League Two game as Pools boss
Odoh skips by Odusina on halfway and is able to drive towards the edge of the area before curling just wide.
Molyneux flagged offside again with the first signs of frustration creeping in
Odoh fires over as the visitors look for a quick fire double. Beesley and Andrews causing problems for the home side in the air as Odoh picks up the loose ball and sends it over from outside the area.
55 - GOAL
Pools are behind as Andrews caps a lovely move from the visitors with a neat finish into the bottom corner with his right foot. It was the best move of the game as Dale produced a number of one and two touch passes before Morley freed Andrews in the area and he was able to shift it onto his right and fire beyond Killip
Beesley down after a strong challenge with Ferguson
52 - CLOSE
O’Connell goes close from Morley’s corner after it landed at the feet of the defender from six yards. He stabs one towards goal but Killip is in the right place to make the save look easier than it might have been
Corner is short from Featherstone and is eventually hooked into Liddle who mistimes and the keeper collects
Molyneux robs Morley in midfield and springs an attack which Daly wins a corner from
Early corner for Rochdale as Andrews effort is blocked by Ferguson
Cullen a little shaken by that fall but he’s ok to come back on