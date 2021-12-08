Lee enjoyed an excellent start to his tenure at the weekend when Pools went to League One side Lincoln City and booked their spot in the third round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win.

The result added to another standout success in the Papa John’s Trophy as Pools sealed a 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

But on Lee’s return to the Suit Direct Stadium for his first League Two game in charge of the club, has has made one change to Saturday’s side.

Pools have lost their last five straight League Two games, including last time out at Port Vale, and welcome a Rochdale side unbeaten in eight with six draws and two defeats.

And here is how Lee’s side line-up in full for the visit of Rochdale.

Ben Killip retains his place in goal for Lee's side

Jamie Sterry returns following his three game suspension for a red card picked up against Forest Green Rovers

Neill Byrne forms part of an unchanged three at centre back for Pools.

Gary Liddle featured in Lee's final appearance at the Suit Direct Stadium and he starts here