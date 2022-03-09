Hartlepool United welcome Rotherham United to the Suit Direct Stadium in the semi-final of the Papa John's Trophy.

Pools are just 90 minutes from making history and being able to walk out at Wembley Stadium for the first time.

But in order to do so, Graeme Lee’s side must overcome League One leaders Rotherham.

And the Millers will be in no mood to hand out any favours as they eye a league and cup double this season.

The Suit Direct Stadium will be sold-out for the visit of Rotherham United in the Papa John's Trophy semi-final. 15-02-2022 Picture by FRANK REID

Pools arrive having bounced back from their defeat at Walsall with an excellent display at Harrogate Town on Saturday.

The result means Lee’s side have won five of their last seven games heading into tonight’s semi-final.

Pools will be without Byrn Morris, Joe White and Jake Hull who are all cup-tied but could welcome captain Nicky Featherstone into the line-up for his first start in the competition.

“There’s pressure on us to win every game we go out in. So there’s no added pressure [if I’m selected],” said Featherstone.

“I’ve made myself available for this competition right from the group stages. I want to play every game that I can.

“It doesn't matter what stage of the competition, I want to play games of football.

“I understand why the team is changed, but personally I want to play every game that I can.”

The game, which is live on Sky Sports, is a complete sell-out at the Suit Direct Stadium with Pools competing in front of their largest crowd for several years.

“To have a sell-out, it’s the first one I've had, is massive,” said Featherstone.

“I was at an appearance this week and the buzz around the place and the excitement of this game is massive, probably more than I thought to be honest.”

And those were thoughts shared by fullback David Ferguson and striker Luke Molyneux.

“It’s nice to have over 7,000 coming, I think it’s the first time we’ve had 7,000 in a long time, so I cannot wait for it. I hope we all turn up on the night,” said Ferguson.

Molyneux added: “They’ve always helped us get through a lot of games and in the cup runs that we’ve had already to get past Blackpool, Bolton and teams like that.

“The fans have been massive for us and they are going to be again on Wednesday.”

Meanwhile Pools’ chief operating officer Stephen Hobin believes tonight’s semi-final is an opportunity to put the club back on the map.

“It’s the biggest crowd we’ve had for many a year, certainly in the last 15-20 years,” said Hobin.

“We can’t wait for the atmosphere. It’s going to be fantastic for the club. It’s great that we’re live on TV and we can put the club back on the map again.”

Lee will be going up against a close friend in the opposition dugout in Millers first team coach Matt Hamshaw with the Pools boss revealing Hamshaw has taken a keen interest in Pools since his appointment.

"I speak to him weekly anyway but when this game came up we’ve had many chats about different things,” said Lee.

“He has openly said he watches our games so has a lot of insight regarding us, so I’ve steered him in a few different directions.”

