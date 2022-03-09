Hartlepool United v Rotherham United LIVE: Team news and updates from the Suit Direct Stadium for the Papa John's Trophy semi-final
The day is finally here for Hartlepool United as they host Rotherham United in the semi-final of the Papa John’s Trophy.
Pools are just 90 minutes from making history and being able to walk out at Wembley Stadium for the first time.
But in order to do so, Graeme Lee’s side must overcome League One leaders Rotherham.
And the Millers will be in no mood to hand out any favours as they eye a league and cup double this season.
Pools arrive having bounced back from their defeat at Walsall with an excellent display at Harrogate Town on Saturday.
The result means Lee’s side have won five of their last seven games heading into tonight’s semi-final.
Pools will be without Byrn Morris, Joe White and Jake Hull who are all cup-tied but could welcome captain Nicky Featherstone into the line-up for his first start in the competition.
“There’s pressure on us to win every game we go out in. So there’s no added pressure [if I’m selected],” said Featherstone.
“I’ve made myself available for this competition right from the group stages. I want to play every game that I can.
“It doesn't matter what stage of the competition, I want to play games of football.
“I understand why the team is changed, but personally I want to play every game that I can.”
The game, which is live on Sky Sports, is a complete sell-out at the Suit Direct Stadium with Pools competing in front of their largest crowd for several years.
“To have a sell-out, it’s the first one I've had, is massive,” said Featherstone.
“I was at an appearance this week and the buzz around the place and the excitement of this game is massive, probably more than I thought to be honest.”
And those were thoughts shared by fullback David Ferguson and striker Luke Molyneux.
“It’s nice to have over 7,000 coming, I think it’s the first time we’ve had 7,000 in a long time, so I cannot wait for it. I hope we all turn up on the night,” said Ferguson.
Molyneux added: “They’ve always helped us get through a lot of games and in the cup runs that we’ve had already to get past Blackpool, Bolton and teams like that.
“The fans have been massive for us and they are going to be again on Wednesday.”
Meanwhile Pools’ chief operating officer Stephen Hobin believes tonight’s semi-final is an opportunity to put the club back on the map.
“It’s the biggest crowd we’ve had for many a year, certainly in the last 15-20 years,” said Hobin.
“We can’t wait for the atmosphere. It’s going to be fantastic for the club. It’s great that we’re live on TV and we can put the club back on the map again.”
Lee will be going up against a close friend in the opposition dugout in Millers first team coach Matt Hamshaw with the Pools boss revealing Hamshaw has taken a keen interest in Pools since his appointment.
"I speak to him weekly anyway but when this game came up we’ve had many chats about different things,” said Lee.
“He has openly said he watches our games so has a lot of insight regarding us, so I’ve steered him in a few different directions.”
- Pools host Rotherham in front of sell-out Suit Direct Stadium.
- Graeme Lee without three players who are cup tied.
- Hartlepool United looking to book their spot at Wembley for the first time ever.
The two teams head out for their warm-ups as the crowd continue to head into the Suit Direct Stadium
Reaction
Our Hartlepool United writer Joe Ramage shares his views on the Pools starting XI for tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy semi-final.
“Graeme Lee names about as strong a starting XI as he can with Neill Byrne returning after missing two games through suspension.
“He replaces Gary Liddle in defence after his 700th career appearance at Harrogate in what is the only change from Saturday’s League Two victory.
“Lee hinted he would pick the team he felt strongest for the occasion after using this competition as an opportunity to rotate his squad in recent rounds.
“Lee made seven and eight changes in the previous two rounds but has signalled his intentions of helping Pools reach Wembley for the first time here.
“Joe White will be a miss on the bench as one of three who are cup-tied and miss out altogether.
“But Pools will have their work cut out with the Millers naming Michael Smith in their starting XI - one of League One’s leading scorers.
“But Pools know who to raise their game as an underdog and the stage is most certainly set for that in front of a sold-out Suit Direct Stadium.”
The visitors
And here is how the visitors line-up
TEAM NEWS
Team news is in at the Suit Direct Stadium as Graeme Lee makes one change to the side who beat Harrogate at the weekend with Neill Byrne returning to the defence
The calm before a very loud storm at the Suit Direct Stadium...
𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙓𝙄
Graeme Lee will be without defender Jake Hull and midfielder’s Joe White and Bryn Morris with the on-loan trio all cup tied for tonight’s Papa John’s Trophy semi-final with Rotherham United.
Morris has been struggling with an ankle injury but is forced to miss out anyway while Zaine Francis-Angol continues to recover from a hamstring injury after being a regular in this competition.
Captain Nicky Featherstone could make his first start in the competition while defender Neill Byrne is available for Lee once again following his suspension in the last two League Two fixtures.
And here at The Mail we predict just one change to the starting line-up from Saturday’s win over Harrogate Town with Lee confessing ‘I want to make sure we’re as strong as I feel we need to be.’
Predicted XI: Killip, Sterry, Byrne, Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone (c), Shelton, Crawford, Grey, Molyneux, Bogle
𝙈𝙤𝙡𝙮𝙣𝙚𝙪𝙭 𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙜
For Luke Molyneux the opportunity to go to Wembley will give him the chance to lay to rest his only memory of the national stadium.
Molyneux, 23, has yet to taste what it’s like to walk out at the home of football as a player with his Hartlepool United side now just 90 minutes away from being able to do just that as they get set to host Rotherham United in the Papa John’s trophy semi-final.
But the Pools striker has been to Wembley as a fan, which harbours his only memory of the venue, and it was a memory to forget.
“As a fan I have [been to Wembley]. But not as a player,” said Molyneux.
“I went to watch Sunderland play Portsmouth so that was the only time I’ve really been. It was packed.
“That was when I was on-loan here from Sunderland. I remember we had Eastleigh away and I just stayed down after the game so I could go to Wembley.
“It was really good to be honest, obviously the result wasn’t.
“So just to make it to Wembley would be a dream come true.”
𝙁𝙚𝙧𝙜𝙪𝙨𝙤𝙣 𝙝𝙤𝙥𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙒𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙡𝙚𝙮 𝙙𝙚𝙗𝙪𝙩
David Ferguson is hoping he can continue being a part of the success story at Hartlepool United ahead of their semi-final showdown with Rotherham United.
The fullback was on hand to grab the winning goal in Pools’ League Two win over Harrogate Town at the weekend, his fifth goal of the season, with Graeme Lee’s side clinging onto the coattails of the play-off places in the league following a bright start to 2022.
And for Ferguson, the recent success appears to be the norm for him at the Suit Direct Stadium as the majority of his time with Pools has been positive.
“For me, since I’ve joined Pools it’s been nothing but positive,” said Ferguson.
“The club is going places and hopefully we can continue that and I can be a part of it.
“As a team we work for each other and we back each other.
“It’s a happy place to be. Nelse and the gaffer, Sweens and all the backroom staff, it’s a pleasure to play under them. I’m really enjoying my football.”
Ferguson added: “I’ve never been to Wembley. It would be a first in my career so I’d love to get there.
“What a weekend it would be, or week leading up to it, and if you got there you’d want to win it of course.
“Hopefully we can take what we’ve done into Wednesday night.
“It’s nice to have over 7,000 coming, I think it’s the first time we’ve had 7,000 in a long time, so I cannot wait for it. I hope we all turn up on the night.”
𝙄𝙩'𝙨 𝙖 𝙨𝙚𝙡𝙡-𝙤𝙪𝙩
Hartlepool United’s Papa John’s Trophy semi-final tie with Rotherham United has sold out.
Over 7,000 supporters will be packed into the Suit Direct Stadium as Graeme Lee’s side look to book their spot at Wembley for the first time against League One leaders Rotherham.
Pools have enjoyed a memorable cup run already claiming a number of scalps from League One having beaten Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic in previous stages of the competition.
And Lee’s side are now just 90 minutes from a Wembley final where they will be backed by a sellout crowd.
“It’s exciting. The whole cup run, both the cups, the FA Cup and the Papa John’s has been exciting for the club and the fans and everyone associated with it,” said Lee.
“It’s a challenge against Rotherham. They’re top of the league. But to go to Wembley would be amazing and to have that trophy sitting there in our trophy cabinet would be even better.”
𝙁𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙚𝙬
Nicky Featherstone admits the excitement surrounding Hartlepool United’s Papa John’s Trophy semi-final tie has taken him by surprise.
Featherstone is no stranger to big games with Pools having experienced their successful play-off camping last season.
But while the 33-year-old concedes tonight’s semi-final is not as significant as that occasion at Ashton Gate, he has been surprised by the heightened buzz around the town heading into the game.
“I don’t think it is [our biggest game]. I think the play-off campaign last year was massively important for this club to get back into the Football League. That tops this,” explained Featherstone.
“But it’s a nice distraction away from the league. The cup run, and the money that comes with it, you don’t account for at the start of the season so it’s a nice bonus for the club financially as well.
Featherstone added to The Mail: “There’s a connection with the fans that I’ve not had, with the club and the fans. You can quite clearly see that.
“To have a sell-out, it’s the first one I’ve had, is massive.
“I was at an appearance this week and the buzz around the place and the excitement of this game is massive, probably more than I thought to be honest.”
