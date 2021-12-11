Hartlepool United v Scunthorpe United: Pools play out goalless draw with Scunthorpe

Both goalkeepers were tested but conditions meant neither side looked fluid in attack.

Ben Killip was the first keeper to be called into action, saving a Ryan Loft header that would have been disallowed for offside anyway if it found its way into the Pools goal.

Soon after, Luke Molyneux was the first one to test Rory Watson’s hands who made a simple save after a low drive from the edge of the area.

Mark Cullen couldn't break the deadlock during heavy rain against Scunthorpe Uunited (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Gary Liddle then saw an effort go agonisingly wide of the post before a fine stop from Killip denied Myles Hippolyte after 15 minutes.

A strong tackle by Loft on Timi Odusina brought the first booking of the day after half an hour.

Pools should have tested the Scunthorpe keeper soon after when Watson saw his clearance loop into the path of David Ferguson, however, the defender wasn’t able to get the ball under control and a golden opportunity passed.

Once the rain and wind began to pick up, both sides found it difficult to string fluid attacking moves together as the half drew to a close.

Mark Cullen thought he deserved a penalty after being brought down in the area but referee Robert Lewis was unmoved, Nicky Featherstone then saw his subsequent effort saved by Watson.

The first-half concluded with the rain continuing to fall on a sodden Suit Direct Stadium pitch.

Remarkably, it wasn’t until the 52nd minute when Pools had the first corner of the afternoon. A lofted cross found Ferguson free at the edge of the area but his effort failed to test Watson.

Like buses, Pools fans had to wait just four minutes for their next corner. This time, it was Crawford who had an effort at goal that was smartly blocked.

The home side started to ramp up the pressure as Ferguson saw his free-kick saved well by the keeper.

Cullen had the ball in the net just after the hour, however, the referee adjudged that the striker had fouled the keeper in the build-up.

The visitors rarely threatened in the second period with a low strike from Tom Pugh in the 74th minute the first time Killip had been called into action all half.

Dan Gallimore really should have opened the scoring with just ten left to play, however, his unchallenged effort sailed high and wide.

A late Sterry shot from a tight angle forced a good save from Watson, as did an effort from Holohan, but neither were enough to break the deadlock on a disappointing afternoon in-front of goal for Pools.

Hartlepool United Team: Ben Killip, Jamie Sterry, Timi Odusina, Gary Liddle, Neill Byrne, David Ferguson, Mark Shelton (Gavan Holohan 82’), Nicky Featherstone, Tom Crawford, Luke Molyneux (Joe Grey 70’), Mark Cullen (Olufela Olomola 86’)

Substitutes: Jonathan Mitchell, Luke Hendrie, Zaine Francis-Angol, Matty Daly, Gavan Holohan, Joe Grey, Olufela Olomola

Scunthorpe United Team: Rory Watson, Ross Millen, Mason O’Malley, George Taft (Dan Gallimore 46’), Emmanuel Onariase, Alfie Beestin, Ryan Loft (Harry Bunn 65’), Myles Hippolyte, Jai Rowe, Aaron Jarvis, Tom Pugh

Substitutes: Tom Billson, Devarn Green, Harry Bunn, Jake Scrimshaw, Hayden Hackney, Dan Gallimore, Harry Lewis

Yellow Card: Loft (28’)

