Hartlepool United host Stevenage at the Suit Direct Stadium in League Two. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Graeme Lee’s side will be looking to end a run that has seen them win just once in the last 11 games in League Two following a frustrating week on the road.

Pools were beaten late in the day at Bristol Rovers a week ago despite having dominated for large spells of the game and creating several opportunities to take the lead.

Lee's side followed that up with a goalless draw against Carlisle United at Brunton Park on Tuesday where both teams were denied by the woodwork in a contest low on quality in Cumbria.

Pools welcome a Stevenage side who have lost just one of their last five games, coming against league leaders Forest Green Rovers, with Paul Tisdale’s side moving out of the bottom two in recent weeks and who now find themselves just two points behind Pools ahead of today’s meeting.

The home side will be without Jamie Sterry who serves the second, and final, game of his suspension following his red card at the Memorial Stadium last weekend.

Reagan Ogle deputised in the midweek stalemate at Carlisle and is expected to continue in the Pools defence this afternoon.

Meanwhile new signing Marcus Carver is a doubt after picking up a muscle injury in the draw at Brunton Park having started both games since his arrival from Southport.

“We’ve had a chat with him. Marcus needs to understand his body and where he is,” said Lee.

“He feels fine in himself but we just had a chat because he looked a little bit jaded from the game at the weekend.

“He’s got a little niggle at the moment so we’re touch and go whether he’s going to be fit and that probably highlights what we’ve spoken to him about with the fatigue and his body.”

Elsewhere, former Pools goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell has agreed an 18-month deal with League One side Doncaster Rovers.

Mitchell left the Suit Direct Stadium this week after failing to reach an agreement over a new deal.

And Pools will be backed by 4,700 supporters when they travel to Selhurst Park in the FA Cup next month as the club announced tickets had sold out for the tie with Crystal Palace.

