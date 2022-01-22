Hartlepool United v Stevenage LIVE: Updates from League Two clash at the Suit Direct Stadium
Hartlepool United return to home soil this afternoon as they welcome Stevenage to the Suit Direct Stadium.
Graeme Lee’s side will be looking to end a run that has seen them win just once in the last 11 games in League Two following a frustrating week on the road.
Pools were beaten late in the day at Bristol Rovers a week ago despite having dominated for large spells of the game and creating several opportunities to take the lead.
Lee's side followed that up with a goalless draw against Carlisle United at Brunton Park on Tuesday where both teams were denied by the woodwork in a contest low on quality in Cumbria.
Pools welcome a Stevenage side who have lost just one of their last five games, coming against league leaders Forest Green Rovers, with Paul Tisdale’s side moving out of the bottom two in recent weeks and who now find themselves just two points behind Pools ahead of today’s meeting.
The home side will be without Jamie Sterry who serves the second, and final, game of his suspension following his red card at the Memorial Stadium last weekend.
Reagan Ogle deputised in the midweek stalemate at Carlisle and is expected to continue in the Pools defence this afternoon.
Meanwhile new signing Marcus Carver is a doubt after picking up a muscle injury in the draw at Brunton Park having started both games since his arrival from Southport.
“We’ve had a chat with him. Marcus needs to understand his body and where he is,” said Lee.
“He feels fine in himself but we just had a chat because he looked a little bit jaded from the game at the weekend.
“He’s got a little niggle at the moment so we’re touch and go whether he’s going to be fit and that probably highlights what we’ve spoken to him about with the fatigue and his body.”
Elsewhere, former Pools goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell has agreed an 18-month deal with League One side Doncaster Rovers.
Mitchell left the Suit Direct Stadium this week after failing to reach an agreement over a new deal.
And Pools will be backed by 4,700 supporters when they travel to Selhurst Park in the FA Cup next month as the club announced tickets had sold out for the tie with Crystal Palace.
Last updated: Friday, 21 January, 2022, 18:10
- Marcus Carver a doubt for Stevenage clash.
- Pools fans sell 4,700 tickets for FA Cup fourth round tie with Crystal Palace.
- Graeme Lee in the market for a goalkeeper.
𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙖 𝙙𝙤𝙪𝙗𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙣𝙖𝙜𝙚 𝙘𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙝
Hartlepool United could be without new signing Marcus Carver today after Graeme Lee revealed the 28-year-old has a muscle injury.
Carver was handed his debut against Bristol Rovers last weekend and showed some encouraging signs for Pools supporters.
Lee kept faith in his new man on Tuesday at Carlisle United but Carver wasn’t able to reach the same levels with Lee citing his move from part-time into full-time football as the reason.
“I felt he looked a little bit fatigued. He just looked as though he lost a little bit of spark.
“We knew he was a little bit tight, I’d just hoped he had recovered a little bit more so he could have another crack at it.
𝙄𝙩'𝙨 𝙖 𝙨𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙤𝙪𝙩
Hartlepool United have confirmed the allocation for their upcoming FA Cup fourth round tie with Crystal Palace has sold out with supporters snapping up all 4,700 tickets made available to them.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our fans for their amazing and continuous support,” a club statement read.
Pools travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday, February 5 with kick-off at 3pm.
𝙋𝙤𝙤𝙡𝙨 𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙝 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙜𝙤𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙚𝙚𝙥𝙚𝙧
Hartlepool United are in the market for a goalkeeper after Jonathan Mitchell’s exit was confirmed this week.
Mitchell had been out of contract since the beginning of the year and failed to agree terms on a new deal before joining League One side Doncaster Rovers on Friday.
Mitchell’s exit leaves Pools light on numbers in the goalkeeping department with Ben Killip and youngster Patrick Boyes the only registered stoppers in Lee’s first team squad.
And the Pools boss has admitted he is in search of a new goalkeeper who can compete with Killip over the remainder of the season.
“We’ve got a couple of options there but we need to look at whether it’s a loan or a permanent option we’re trying to bring in.
“That’s why we’re being a bit more patient and we’re not jumping into something, we’re just waiting to see if something becomes available.
“Patrick’s development is good. He’s impressed through the season but at this moment we need somebody in who’s going to be pushing Ben.
“We need that stature. So we need another keeper.”
Good afternoon and welcome to the Suit Direct Stadium as Hartlepool United return to home soil for the visit of Stevenage.
This afternoon’s meeting with Paul Tisdale’s side provides Graeme Lee’s men another opportunity to get back to winning ways and end a run of just one win in 11 League Two games following a frustrating week on the road.
After a late defeat at Bristol Rovers last weekend, Pools were able to keep a clean sheet in a goalless draw with Carlisle United to edge 10 points clear of the drop zone.
Pools have not won in the league since their late joy over Rochdale in Lee’s first home game in charge and have failed to score in four of their last five League Two games including twice here at the Suit Direct Stadium.
And you can find out if Pools can end that run here today by staying tuned to our live blog at the Hartlepool Mail as we provide all the team news and updates throughout the afternoon here at the Suit Direct Stadium.