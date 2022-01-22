It was another frustrating afternoon at the Suit Direct Stadium as Hartlepool drew with Stevenage. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools fell behind midway through the second half when Gary Liddle was penalised for a foul on substitute Jamie Reid with referee Martin Coy showing no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Norris stepped up and converted well sending Ben Killip the wrong way.

To Pools’ credit they fought back in a game where they might have let things slip with very little in the way of clear cut chances up to that point.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United host Stevenage at the Suit Direct Stadium in League Two. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

And it was captain Featherstone who grabbed the equaliser as he fired in superbly from the edge of the area at the first time of asking from Joe Grey’s set up.

Graeme Lee’s side pressed for a winner in the closing 10 minutes but were unable to find a way though a resolute Stevenage defence.

And here is how the full 90 minutes played out at the Suit Direct Stadium.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.