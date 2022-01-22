Hartlepool United v Stevenage RECAP: How things played out as Graeme Lee's side take a point at the Suit Direct Stadium

Hartlepool United were forced to settle for another point at home after Nicky Featherstone’s goal cancelled out Luke Norris’ penalty.

By Joe Ramage
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 5:02 pm
It was another frustrating afternoon at the Suit Direct Stadium as Hartlepool drew with Stevenage. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools fell behind midway through the second half when Gary Liddle was penalised for a foul on substitute Jamie Reid with referee Martin Coy showing no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Norris stepped up and converted well sending Ben Killip the wrong way.

To Pools’ credit they fought back in a game where they might have let things slip with very little in the way of clear cut chances up to that point.

Hartlepool United host Stevenage at the Suit Direct Stadium in League Two. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

And it was captain Featherstone who grabbed the equaliser as he fired in superbly from the edge of the area at the first time of asking from Joe Grey’s set up.

Graeme Lee’s side pressed for a winner in the closing 10 minutes but were unable to find a way though a resolute Stevenage defence.

And here is how the full 90 minutes played out at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Hartlepool United 1-1 Stevenage LIVE: Updates from the Suit Direct Stadium

Last updated: Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 17:04

  • Featherstone draws Hartlepool level with a well-taken goal
  • Norris scores from the spot to give Stevenage the lead.
  • Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Ogle, Byrne, Liddle, Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone ©, Shelton, Holohan, Molyneux, Cullen
  • Subs: Boyes, Hull, Hendrie, Crawford, Smith, Grey, Olomola
  • Stevenage XI: Pym, James-Wildin. Coker, Reeves, Cuthbert ©, Prosser, Taylor, Norris, Westbrooke, Lines, Vancooten
  • Subs: Carter, Andrade, Upson, Daly, O’Neill, Reid, Walker
Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 17:04

Reaction

It ends all square for Pools once more on home soil as Nick Featherstone’s fine first time strike cancels out Luke Norris’ spot kick for Stevenage.

A draw is perhaps the fair result on reflection in a game where neither side really asserted their dominance.

It’s frustrating for Pools who have now won just one of their last six game at the Suit Direct Stadium

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:51

FULL TIME

The referee brings the game to a close and it’s another draw at home for Pools who have to settle for a point after Featherstone’s equaliser.

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:49

YELLOW CARD

Molyneux goes into the book. It’s been a frustrating afternoon for him

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:47

90 -

Three minutes to be added on

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:46

90 - POOLS SUB

Shelton replaced by Crawford after going down with a knock

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:44

88

Another effort from distance by Shelton. The midfielder was slipping as he pulled the trigger making it easier for Pym

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:41

85

Shelton fires over. Pools upping things slightly though as they look for a winner. Five to go

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:40

84

A succession of corners for Pools as Featherstone is urged to shoot from range. His effort is cleared to Molyneux who picks out Cullen but his header is glanced wide

Carter replaces Norris for the visitors.

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:35

79 - STEVENAGE SUB

Cuthbert replaced by Upson

Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 16:34

78 - GOAL FOR POOLS

Pools are level and it’s a super strike from captain Featherstone. Olomola does well on the right and his cross comes to Grey who tees up Featherstone first time on the edge of the area and he picks out the top corner. Great finish. Game on!

