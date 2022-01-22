Hartlepool United v Stevenage RECAP: How things played out as Graeme Lee's side take a point at the Suit Direct Stadium
Hartlepool United were forced to settle for another point at home after Nicky Featherstone’s goal cancelled out Luke Norris’ penalty.
Pools fell behind midway through the second half when Gary Liddle was penalised for a foul on substitute Jamie Reid with referee Martin Coy showing no hesitation in pointing to the spot.
Norris stepped up and converted well sending Ben Killip the wrong way.
To Pools’ credit they fought back in a game where they might have let things slip with very little in the way of clear cut chances up to that point.
And it was captain Featherstone who grabbed the equaliser as he fired in superbly from the edge of the area at the first time of asking from Joe Grey’s set up.
Graeme Lee’s side pressed for a winner in the closing 10 minutes but were unable to find a way though a resolute Stevenage defence.
And here is how the full 90 minutes played out at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Last updated: Saturday, 22 January, 2022, 17:04
- Featherstone draws Hartlepool level with a well-taken goal
- Norris scores from the spot to give Stevenage the lead.
- Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Ogle, Byrne, Liddle, Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone ©, Shelton, Holohan, Molyneux, Cullen
- Subs: Boyes, Hull, Hendrie, Crawford, Smith, Grey, Olomola
- Stevenage XI: Pym, James-Wildin. Coker, Reeves, Cuthbert ©, Prosser, Taylor, Norris, Westbrooke, Lines, Vancooten
- Subs: Carter, Andrade, Upson, Daly, O’Neill, Reid, Walker
It ends all square for Pools once more on home soil as Nick Featherstone’s fine first time strike cancels out Luke Norris’ spot kick for Stevenage.
A draw is perhaps the fair result on reflection in a game where neither side really asserted their dominance.
It’s frustrating for Pools who have now won just one of their last six game at the Suit Direct Stadium
FULL TIME
The referee brings the game to a close and it’s another draw at home for Pools who have to settle for a point after Featherstone’s equaliser.
YELLOW CARD
Molyneux goes into the book. It’s been a frustrating afternoon for him
Three minutes to be added on
90 - POOLS SUB
Shelton replaced by Crawford after going down with a knock
Another effort from distance by Shelton. The midfielder was slipping as he pulled the trigger making it easier for Pym
Shelton fires over. Pools upping things slightly though as they look for a winner. Five to go
A succession of corners for Pools as Featherstone is urged to shoot from range. His effort is cleared to Molyneux who picks out Cullen but his header is glanced wide
Carter replaces Norris for the visitors.
79 - STEVENAGE SUB
Cuthbert replaced by Upson
78 - GOAL FOR POOLS
Pools are level and it’s a super strike from captain Featherstone. Olomola does well on the right and his cross comes to Grey who tees up Featherstone first time on the edge of the area and he picks out the top corner. Great finish. Game on!