Graeme Lee has named his starting XI for the visit of Stevenage to the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Hartlepool United v Stevenage STARTING XI: Graeme Lee has named his starting line-up for League Two clash at the Suit Direct Stadium

Hartlepool United are back on home soil in League Two for the first time since New Year’s Day.

By Joe Ramage
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 2:07 pm

Graeme Lee’s side welcome Stevenage to the Suit Direct Stadium this afternoon looking to end a run of five games without a win.

Pools arrive off the back of a midweek draw with Carlisle United and face a Stevenage side who have lost just one of their last five games.

And here is how Lee has chosen to start the game with two changes from Tuesday’s stalemate.

1. Ben Killip

Killip starts in goal for Pools this afternoon. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Reagan Ogle

Ogle continues at right back in place of the suspended Jamie Sterry. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Photo: Will Matthews

3. Neill Byrne

Byrne keeps his place in Graeme Lee's defence after the midweek clean sheet at Carlisle United. Picture by FRANK REID

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Gary Liddle

Liddle starts in defence for Pools looking to help claim a second successive clean sheet. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Photo: Will Matthews

