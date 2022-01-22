Graeme Lee’s side welcome Stevenage to the Suit Direct Stadium this afternoon looking to end a run of five games without a win.

Pools arrive off the back of a midweek draw with Carlisle United and face a Stevenage side who have lost just one of their last five games.

And here is how Lee has chosen to start the game with two changes from Tuesday’s stalemate.

1. Ben Killip Killip starts in goal for Pools this afternoon. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Reagan Ogle Ogle continues at right back in place of the suspended Jamie Sterry. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News) Photo: Will Matthews Photo Sales

3. Neill Byrne Byrne keeps his place in Graeme Lee's defence after the midweek clean sheet at Carlisle United. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Gary Liddle Liddle starts in defence for Pools looking to help claim a second successive clean sheet. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News) Photo: Will Matthews Photo Sales