Hartlepool United v Sutton United: Team news from the Suit Direct Stadium

Graeme Lee’s side welcome last season’s fellow promotion winners Sutton to the Suit Direct Stadium as they go in search of a fourth straight win in League Two.

Pools saw off high-flying Tranmere Rovers in midweek, adding to victories over Barrow and Crawley Town, to move onto the fringes of the top half of the table.

But Pools face another challenging fixture this afternoon against last year’s National League champions who are enjoying a memorable season as they currently find themselves in the promotion picture sitting in fifth.

Matt Gray’s side got the better of Pools in the reverse fixture through Ben Goodliffe’s goal as they have made light work of their debut campaign in the Football League.

But the U’s have stuttered a little of late, without a win in four games heading into this afternoon’s fixture.

Lee may be forced into changes today with teenager Joe Grey a doubt having been forced off in the midweek win over Tranmere.

The Pools boss also revealed he is dealing with one or two niggles within his squad as well as an illness which may impact his team selection this afternoon.

“We’ve got a couple of niggles we have to assess and an illness which has just been thrown on us,” said Lee.

“We’ll assess them and we'll see what we’ve got. But there’s lads chomping at the bit who are trying to get the opportunities and we might be forced upon that.”

That could open up the door for midfielder Gavan Holohan to return to the squad after he missed out on Tuesday’s win over Tranmere.

One player who is expected to retain his place is Tom Crawford. The midfielder has been in fine form of late and believes Pools can be confident heading into today’s game.

"We’ve got lads on the pitch who can create a bit of magic. Mols and Boges are doing well so we’ve just got to be confident in ourselves,” said Crawford.

“But three wins on the bounce I don’t see why we can’t be confident. I just think we need to be looking up and not behind.”

