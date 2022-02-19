Hartlepool United v Sutton United LIVE: Team news and updates from the Suit Direct Stadium
Hartlepool United are back on home soil this afternoon hoping for a second win this week.
Graeme Lee’s side welcome last season’s fellow promotion winners Sutton to the Suit Direct Stadium as they go in search of a fourth straight win in League Two.
Pools saw off high-flying Tranmere Rovers in midweek, adding to victories over Barrow and Crawley Town, to move onto the fringes of the top half of the table.
But Pools face another challenging fixture this afternoon against last year’s National League champions who are enjoying a memorable season as they currently find themselves in the promotion picture sitting in fifth.
Matt Gray’s side got the better of Pools in the reverse fixture through Ben Goodliffe’s goal as they have made light work of their debut campaign in the Football League.
But the U’s have stuttered a little of late, without a win in four games heading into this afternoon’s fixture.
Lee may be forced into changes today with teenager Joe Grey a doubt having been forced off in the midweek win over Tranmere.
The Pools boss also revealed he is dealing with one or two niggles within his squad as well as an illness which may impact his team selection this afternoon.
“We’ve got a couple of niggles we have to assess and an illness which has just been thrown on us,” said Lee.
“We’ll assess them and we'll see what we’ve got. But there’s lads chomping at the bit who are trying to get the opportunities and we might be forced upon that.”
That could open up the door for midfielder Gavan Holohan to return to the squad after he missed out on Tuesday’s win over Tranmere.
One player who is expected to retain his place is Tom Crawford. The midfielder has been in fine form of late and believes Pools can be confident heading into today’s game.
"We’ve got lads on the pitch who can create a bit of magic. Mols and Boges are doing well so we’ve just got to be confident in ourselves,” said Crawford.
“But three wins on the bounce I don’t see why we can’t be confident. I just think we need to be looking up and not behind.”
Hartlepool United 0-1 Sutton United LIVE: Updates from the Suit Direct Stadium
Last updated: Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 15:24
- Joe Kizzi heads Sutton in front
- Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Ogle, Byrne, Odusina, Francis-Angol, Featherstone ©, Morris, Crawford, White, Molyneux, Bogle
- Subs: Bilokapic, Liddle, Hull, Holohan, Shelton, Fletcher, Carver
- Sutton United XI: Bouzanis, Goodliffe, John, Ajiboye, Bugiel, Randell, Eastmond ©, Kizzi, Milsom, Wilson, Smith
- Subs: Nelson, Wyatt, Davis, Beautyman, Dundas, Korboa, Boldewijn
Crawford wins the ball from Smith and finds White on the left. It’s worked to Featherstone who once again finds Crawford but his curling effort is comfortable for Bouzanis
22 - GOOD DEFENDING
Ogle is in to deny the on-rushing Bugiel who had advanced into the area. Big interception from the Pools fullback
Morris with a heck of a ball across field to set Ogle away down the right but the fullback stalled before crossing as Sutton deal with the danger. Good, penetrative, pass from Morris though. Pools need more of that.
17 - BUGIEL FIRES OVER
Bugiel picks the pocket of Crawford in midfield and advances to the edge of the area before firing over. Sloppy from Pools
16 - CHANCE FOR BUGIEL
Big chance for Sutton to double their lead as Bugiel misses his header from Randall’s cross with the goal gaping. Let off for Pools
Off the ball incident between White and Eastmond. Referee calms things down as the Newcaslte United loanee clutches his shoulder.
12 - OFF THE POST
Molyneux hits the post with a first time effort from the edge of the area after Bogle’s loose ball falls to him. Pools working their way back into this one a little bit now. Crowd behind them.
Half a chance for Pools as White frees Francis-Angol down the left and his cross looks ideal for Bogle but Molyneux had cut in from the right and appeared to take it off the strikers head.
7 - CHANCES AT BOTH ENDS
Morris does well to win the ball on halfway and find Crawford who sees his effort blocked as Sutton counter with Randall who cuts in from the left and sees his effort cleared almost from the line by Byrne
3 - GOAL FOR SUTTON
And the visitors take the lead as Kizzi nods in Randall’s corner from the right. Not the best start for Graeme Lee’s side