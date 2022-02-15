Hartlepool United v Tranmere Rovers: Team news from the Suit Direct Stadium
Hartlepool United return to home soil this evening looking to extend their unbeaten run to six games in League Two.
Pools enjoyed a big week with back-to-back victories over Barrow and Crawley Town and now head into a double header at the Suit Direct Stadium beginning with the visit of Tranmere Rovers.
Omar Bogle’s strike against Crawley was enough to move Pools 11 points clear of the relegation zone and, equally, to within 11 points of the League Two play-off places.
But tonight’s match with Tranmere represents a tough test for Graeme Lee’s side with the Super White’s sitting second in the table.
Pools were narrowly beaten in the reverse fixture as a late Tom Davies goal separated the two sides at Prenton Park in September.
Lee is able to welcome captain Nicky Featherstone back into the fold after serving his three match suspension for a red card picked up in the goalless draw at Exeter City.
Marcus Carver continues to edge towards a return to the first team squad after a groin injury picked up against Carlisle United while goalkeeper Ben Killip is set for his 100th appearance for the club.
Bogle, who has scored in back-to-back games for Pools, should also be available for selection after Lee admitted he will need to manage his squad.
"He put a shift in and he completed 90 minutes for us which is a big plus for us. I just hope he’s alright. We’ll assess him and get him ready for Tuesday night now because it’s another big game.
“It’s another difficult game. I keep saying every team we come up against have got their own challenges but you’re up against a team who are consistently winning games and are up at the top end of the table,” Lee told The Mail.
“We have to manage each game as it comes and I’ll pick what I believe is the right team and the right formation for that game.
“We’ve got a squad now who I feel are strong enough to be up the top end of the table.
“We’ve got Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday again next week, that could be the tell tale as to where we want to be and where we want to end up.”
- Hartlepool looking for a third successive win in League Two.
- Nicky Featherstone available for selection following suspension.
- Graeme Lee to consider freshening things up.
And here is how the visitors line-up with former Pools loanee Josh Hawkes included in the starting XI
TEAM NEWS
Team news is in from the Suit Direct Stadium
𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙘𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙓𝙄
Graeme Lee has hinted at possible changes this evening as Hartlepool United host Tranmere Rovers.
Pools are in the midst of a busy schedule owning to a number of postponements and their cup exertions earlier in the season with Lee admitting he will need to manage his squad over the coming weeks.
Nicky Featherstone is available once again after serving his suspension and could return to the starting line-up.
Meanwhile Marcus Carver has been improving his fitness over the last fortnight as he looks to be involved at the Suit Direct Stadium for the first time since his arrival last month.
Gary Liddle came off the bench in Saturday’s win over Crawley Town and could be used if Lee opts to revert to a back five once more against a team competing at the top end of League Two.
Ben Killip is set to make his 100th appearance for Pools.
Predicted XI: Killip, Sterry, Byrne, Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone, Morris, Crawford, Grey, Molyneux, Bogle
𝙇𝙚𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙛𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙝𝙚𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨 𝙪𝙥
Much of the talk for Hartlepool United in recent weeks has been about which system Graeme Lee should opt to use with his squad.
And despite claiming back-to-back wins in the league for the first time since October using a 4-3-3 system, Lee admits he still has a decision to make heading into a double header at the Suit Direct Stadium this week, beginning with the visit of Tranmere Rovers.
“I was tempted [to change it at Crawley]. But I just felt the performance we had against Barrow, I wanted to stick with them,” Lee told The Mail.
“Tuesday night was an unbelievable win so do you want to change that? It sort of made my job a little bit easier when you have performances like that.
“I’ll have to look at it because it’s a great win but we’ll have to reassess what we’re going to do on Tuesday night in the sense of bodies if we need to freshen it up.”
Our Hartlepool United reporter Joe Ramage shares his views ahead of tonight’s clash:
“It’s another quick turnaround for Pools this evening but Graeme Lee will be delighted to be back on home soil after some fairly lengthy journeys in recent weeks.
“Pools arrive in good form of late, unbeaten in five League Two games with the last two of those being victories including last time out here against Barrow a week ago.
“Lee’s switch to a back four has certainly seemed to boost Pools’ momentum in the final third with new signing Omar Bogle showing just what they have been missing at times this season with a well-taken goal on Saturday against Crawley Town.
“Tonight represents about as tough a test as you can get for Pools however against a side looking for a return to League One.
“Micky Mellon’s side have won four of their last seven games and find themselves second in the table ahead of tonight’s meeting.
“Pools have not won three league games in a row since April last season but they do arrive with some momentum.
“Nicky Featherstone is available for selection once more as Lee has hinted at making some changes to his side in order to freshen things up during a heavy schedule.
“That could also mean a return to a back five should Lee choose to do so.
“Paul Glatzel will be missing for the visitors with an injury picked up against Swindon Town while Jay Spearing also remains sidelined.
“It’s been a good run for Pools of late but it will be interesting to see how the fare against a team who Lee described as ‘used to winning every week.’
“With another tough test against Sutton United on Saturday, we could learn a lot about what the rest of the season may have in store for Pools depending on results in the next four days.”
𝙇𝙚𝙚 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙚𝙬𝙨 𝙏𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙢𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙍𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙘𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙝
Graeme Lee is looking forward to being back on home soil this evening as Hartlepool United welcome Tranmere Rovers to the Suit Direct Stadium.
Pools are looking for a third straight win but Lee is under no illusions as to how challenging a fixture this could be.
“It’s another difficult game. I keep saying every team we come up against have got their own challenges but you’re up against a team who are consistently winning games and are up at the top end of the table,” Lee told The Mail.
“They’ve just signed a player from Burton, Kane Hemmings, who’s a tough, strong and powerful player who will cause us problems but let’s look at us and what we can offer.
“We’ve got Nicky Featherstone to come back into the team and we’ve got other bodies who are itching to try and get into the team.
“We’ve got a squad now who I feel are strong enough to be up the top end of the table.
“We’ve got Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday again next week, that could be the tell tale as to where we want to be and where we want to end up.”
Hello and welcome back to the Suit Direct Stadium.
The games keep coming for Hartlepool United as they host Tranmere Rovers in a rearranged fixture this evening.
Pools were originally set to host the Merseysiders back in December before the match was postponed due to a number of COVID-19 cases within Micky Mellon’s squad.
The Super White Army are enjoying a strong season in League Two and are currently second heading into tonight’s clash.
Graeme Lee’s side will be hoping to continue their good form of recent weeks as they look for a third straight win following Saturday’s successful trip to Crawley Town.
And we’ve got you covered here at the Hartlepool Mail as we will guide you through every kick in our live blog, so be sure to stay tuned for team news and updates throughout the evening.