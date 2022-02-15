Hartlepool United v Tranmere Rovers LIVE: Follow all the action from the Suit Direct Stadium

Hartlepool United are back in League Two action as they host Tranmere Rovers. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Pools enjoyed a big week with back-to-back victories over Barrow and Crawley Town and now head into a double header at the Suit Direct Stadium beginning with the visit of Tranmere Rovers.

Omar Bogle’s strike against Crawley was enough to move Pools 11 points clear of the relegation zone and, equally, to within 11 points of the League Two play-off places.

But tonight’s match with Tranmere represents a tough test for Graeme Lee’s side with the Super White’s sitting second in the table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools were narrowly beaten in the reverse fixture as a late Tom Davies goal separated the two sides at Prenton Park in September.

Lee is able to welcome captain Nicky Featherstone back into the fold after serving his three match suspension for a red card picked up in the goalless draw at Exeter City.

Marcus Carver continues to edge towards a return to the first team squad after a groin injury picked up against Carlisle United while goalkeeper Ben Killip is set for his 100th appearance for the club.

Bogle, who has scored in back-to-back games for Pools, should also be available for selection after Lee admitted he will need to manage his squad.

"He put a shift in and he completed 90 minutes for us which is a big plus for us. I just hope he’s alright. We’ll assess him and get him ready for Tuesday night now because it’s another big game.

“It’s another difficult game. I keep saying every team we come up against have got their own challenges but you’re up against a team who are consistently winning games and are up at the top end of the table,” Lee told The Mail.

“We have to manage each game as it comes and I’ll pick what I believe is the right team and the right formation for that game.

“We’ve got a squad now who I feel are strong enough to be up the top end of the table.

“We’ve got Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday again next week, that could be the tell tale as to where we want to be and where we want to end up.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.