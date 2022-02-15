Hartlepool United v Tranmere Rovers LIVE: Follow all the action from the Suit Direct Stadium

Hartlepool United return to home soil this evening looking to extend their unbeaten run to six games in League Two.

By Joe Ramage
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 7:20 pm
Hartlepool United are back in League Two action as they host Tranmere Rovers. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Pools enjoyed a big week with back-to-back victories over Barrow and Crawley Town and now head into a double header at the Suit Direct Stadium beginning with the visit of Tranmere Rovers.

Omar Bogle’s strike against Crawley was enough to move Pools 11 points clear of the relegation zone and, equally, to within 11 points of the League Two play-off places.

But tonight’s match with Tranmere represents a tough test for Graeme Lee’s side with the Super White’s sitting second in the table.

Pools were narrowly beaten in the reverse fixture as a late Tom Davies goal separated the two sides at Prenton Park in September.

Lee is able to welcome captain Nicky Featherstone back into the fold after serving his three match suspension for a red card picked up in the goalless draw at Exeter City.

Marcus Carver continues to edge towards a return to the first team squad after a groin injury picked up against Carlisle United while goalkeeper Ben Killip is set for his 100th appearance for the club.

Bogle, who has scored in back-to-back games for Pools, should also be available for selection after Lee admitted he will need to manage his squad.

"He put a shift in and he completed 90 minutes for us which is a big plus for us. I just hope he’s alright. We’ll assess him and get him ready for Tuesday night now because it’s another big game.

“It’s another difficult game. I keep saying every team we come up against have got their own challenges but you’re up against a team who are consistently winning games and are up at the top end of the table,” Lee told The Mail.

“We have to manage each game as it comes and I’ll pick what I believe is the right team and the right formation for that game.

“We’ve got a squad now who I feel are strong enough to be up the top end of the table.

“We’ve got Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday again next week, that could be the tell tale as to where we want to be and where we want to end up.”

Hartlepool United 1-0 Tranmere Rovers LIVE: Updates from the Suit Direct Stadium

Last updated: Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 21:09

  • Peter Clarke’s own goal gives Hartlepool the lead
  • Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Byrne, Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone ©, Morris, Crawford, Grey, Molyneux, Bogle
  • Subs: Bilokapic, Ogle, Liddle, Shelton, White, Fletcher, Carver
  • Tranmere Rovers XI: Doohan, Dacres-Cogley, Clarke ©, Davies, Macdonald, Hawkes, Warrington, Foley, Morris, Jolley, Hemmings
  • Subs: Murphy, Knight-Percival, McPake, Merrie, Burton, McManaman, Dieseruvwe
Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 21:09

65 - WHITE GOES CLOSE

Chance for substitute White who fires wide from Molyneux’s low cross from the right after good play from Crawford.

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 21:07

63 - TRANMERE SUB

McManaman replaces Jolley

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 21:05

62

Corner from the right causes Killip an issue but he is awarded the freekick for a coming together with Jolley

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 21:03

60 - BLOCK BY ODUSINA

Excellent block from Odusina to deny Foley who fired in from Hemmings’ knock down

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 21:01

57

Grey flashes an effort wide before he is replaced by White

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 21:00

56 - CHANCE FOR FOLEY

The corner is met by Foley from inside six yards but he heads over

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 20:59

55 - SAVE KILLIP

Big save from Killip who denies Hemmings from point blank range

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 20:58

55

Bogle slips Molyneux in down the right but his cross from the byline is cleared away from Crawford

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 20:57

53- CHANCE FOR TRANMERE

Chance for the visitors as Hawkes’ cross goes all the way through to Morris who whips one back in from the left and Killip misses his clearance but fortunately Odusina is on hand to scramble just about clear with Sterry finally getting rid of the danger

Tuesday, 15 February, 2022, 20:54

50

Some good defending twice from Byrne to clear Morris’ cross and then deny Hemmings.

