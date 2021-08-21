Challinor has made one change from last weekend’s defeat to Barrow with Timi Odusina being replaced by Zaine Francis-Angol.

Will Goodwin, who impressed on debut, has kept his place in the starting team with Mark Cullen fit enough to start on the bench today at Victoria Park.

Pools will line-up in their usual 5-3-2 system.

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor makes one change ahead of today's game against Walsall (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The visitor’s, however, name an unchanged line-up following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Scunthorpe United.

Hartlepool United Team: Ben Killip, Jamie Sterry, Neill Byrne, Gary Liddle, Zaine Francis-Angol, David Ferguson, Mark Shelton, Nicky Featherstone ©, Gavan Holohan, Tyler Burey, Will Goodwin

Substitutes: Jonathan Mitchell, Mark Cullen, Timi Odusina, Martin Smith, Matty Daly, Reagan Ogle, Luke Molyneux

Walsall Team: Carl Rushworth, Hayden White, Stephen Ward ©, Ash Taylor, Brendan Kiernan, Liam Kinsella, Conor Wilkinson, Kieran Phillips, Jack Earing, Sam Perry, Rollin Menayese

Substitutes: Jack Rose, Manny Monthe, Emmanuel Osadebe, Alfie Bates, Tom Leak, Joe Willis, Zak Mills

