Hartlepool United v Walsall: Dave Challinor makes one change for Victoria Park League Two clash
Hartlepool United boss Dave Challinor has made one change ahead of today’s visit of Walsall.
Challinor has made one change from last weekend’s defeat to Barrow with Timi Odusina being replaced by Zaine Francis-Angol.
Will Goodwin, who impressed on debut, has kept his place in the starting team with Mark Cullen fit enough to start on the bench today at Victoria Park.
Pools will line-up in their usual 5-3-2 system.
The visitor’s, however, name an unchanged line-up following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Scunthorpe United.
Hartlepool United Team: Ben Killip, Jamie Sterry, Neill Byrne, Gary Liddle, Zaine Francis-Angol, David Ferguson, Mark Shelton, Nicky Featherstone ©, Gavan Holohan, Tyler Burey, Will Goodwin
Substitutes: Jonathan Mitchell, Mark Cullen, Timi Odusina, Martin Smith, Matty Daly, Reagan Ogle, Luke Molyneux
Walsall Team: Carl Rushworth, Hayden White, Stephen Ward ©, Ash Taylor, Brendan Kiernan, Liam Kinsella, Conor Wilkinson, Kieran Phillips, Jack Earing, Sam Perry, Rollin Menayese
Substitutes: Jack Rose, Manny Monthe, Emmanuel Osadebe, Alfie Bates, Tom Leak, Joe Willis, Zak Mills